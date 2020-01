RIVERTON, Kan. -- Riverton community's number one sports fan Pat Patterson passed away last month. As the Rams faced the Galena Bulldogs tonight, the community came out to remember him with pictures, t-shirts, and, of course, popcorn.

Roy Patterson, Pat as he was known by the Riverton community, had a passion for sports and an affinity for the Rams. To put it simply, he was a super fan of all things Rams. And not just what took place on the field, but the lives he impacted off it as well.