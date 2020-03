CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Joplin Eagles survived an early attack from the Republic Tigers to claim their second district title in three seasons, 45-44.

The Joplin Eagles getting ready for their clash with the Republic Tigers in the Class 5 District 12 finals from Carthage High School pic.twitter.com/a1Vq1hnVwr — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) March 6, 2020

The Eagles won their 7th consecutive game on path to the Class 5 District 12 Championship.

Next up the Eagles will play Kickapoo at Webb City on March 11th at 7:45 PM. Joplin and Kickapoo met back on January 28th with the Eagles winning that contest 64-60.