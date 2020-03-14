Joplin Baseball hosts jamboree

JOPLIN, Mo. – The spring sports season in Missouri looks to be getting started despite the limitations, suspensions, and cancellations that seem to be going on in other parts of the country.

At Joplin High School, the sight of baseball being played received a warm welcome even with the cooler temperatures.

The Joplin Eagles, Carthage Tigers, and Monett Cubs were all in action this afternoon in a jamboree.

We still have baseball today! pic.twitter.com/BEDvHjbOSF — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) March 13, 2020

Joplin would win the opener of the game on a walk-off single by Tyler Ledford, 7-6, over Carthage. Monett defeated Carthage in game two, 3-1. The Cubs would also close off the afternoon with a 3-2 victory the host Eagles.

Currently MSHSAA has yet to announce any limitations on the spring sports season. KSHSAA released a statement earlier today allowing the institutions to decide if they will proceed with spring sports.