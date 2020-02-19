Jastal to continue state wrestling tradition

MONETT, Mo. – Abby Jastal is not a stranger to the state wrestling championships.

Last season the Junior went 20-9 and finished 4th at districts keeping her from the tournament in Columbia; however, in 2015 Jastal was watching her older brother finish 3rd overall.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s definitely different. Not a lot of people do it, they say it’s like a once in a life time thing. [Sean] says just wrestle it like any other tournament, it’s nothing big,” said Jastal about getting ready for the tournament.

Monett wrestling has always had great tradition in wrestling and at the state tournament, but this is the first brother-sister duo to compete at the state level from the school.

“Our theme this year is family,” said Daryl Bradley, Monett wrestling coach, “and it just kind of fits into that theme. You know Abby hasn’t wrestled that long, but she’s always been around wrestling. We’ve got several brothers we keep records of. Fathers and sons that have been through our program. It’s pretty neat that they’re the first to kind of get on that page as brother sister.”

Girls wrestling head coach Justin Semerad added, “Sean was an excellent wrestler, placed for us, I think in 2015, 3rd place. Abby of course being a part of that wrestling family, she came in with a lot of background knowledge.”

The Missouri State Wrestling Championship begins on Thursday in Columbia.

Abby is also 1 of 7 girls from Southwest Missouri competing at state. Cassville had three wrestlers qualify (Annie Moore, Kailey Artherton, & Kelsey Harris), Nevada had two (Lotus Van Dyk & Claire Pritchett), and Seneca had one (Kristin Buegel).

As for Southeast Kansas we had ten wrestlers qualify. Fort Scott had four qualifiers (Rylee Cagle, Nicole Montojo, Alexis Rusk, & Hannah Vann), Labette County had two (Chloe Gile & Abbie Jones), Columbus (Addison Saporito), Erie (Breanna Ross), Humboldt (Cheyenne Harris) & Independence (Alexis Allen) all had one wrestler qualify.

The Kansas State Wrestling Championships will start on February 27th.