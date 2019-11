MONETT, Mo. – Kaesha George and Kelsey Dalton will continue their track and field careers at the next level after signing National Letters of Intent today from Monett High School.

Two-time state champion and Missouri state record holder in the javelin, Kaesha George will be heading the the University of Missouri.

Kelsey Dalton will be attending Bradley University and will run the 100 and 200 meter dash while also participating in the long jump.