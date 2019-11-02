Game of the Week: Eagles balanced attack too much for Jays

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Eagles dominated their Class 6 District 3 opener 68-16 over the Jeff City Jays.

The Eagles found the end zone early and often in this one despite facing a 4th and 1 on their opening drive at their own 47, which Senior running back Isaiah Davis eventually picked up and also scored on a 53-yard play.

The Jays would kick a field goal on their first drive, too which Joplin answered with the first of four hook-ups between Blake Tash and Zach Westmoreland, this one going for 80-yards.

Again the Jays would add points this time on a passing touchdown, but Tash and Westmoreland found the right connection again on a 55-yard strike and that would be number two. To round out the 1st quarter Tash and Westmoreland would connect on a 9-yard fade in the end zone with Isaiah Davis adding a 28-yard touchdown to go up 34-10, with the Eagles Defense and Special Teams forcing two fumbles.

In the second quarter, the Eagles defense would come up with another fumble recovery, that started their offense on their own five yard line, but Tash and Westmoreland would connect once again on a 95-yard score to put the Eagles up 41-10.

Isaiah Davis would add two more scores from a yard out and 64 yards away in the 2nd quarter with Elijah Eminger returning an interception 30-yards for a touchdown to complete the first half scoring. Eagles led 61-10 at the half.

Mataou James would score the Eagles lone second half score to push their total to 68.

Joplin will host Kirkwood next week.