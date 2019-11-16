Game of the Week: Cassville completes 2nd half comeback to win District Title

CASSVILLE, Mo. – The Cassville Wildcats turned a three-point halftime deficit into a 30-20 victory to claim the Class 3 – District 6 title.

Seneca started the game with a score by Lance Stephens and Monty Mailes to go up 14-nothing on the Wildcats, but two quick passes from Deven Bates to Bowen Preddy including a “hook and ladder” would tie the game at 14.

Cassville would eventually get their first lead of the game courtesy of a Drake Reese field goal, but Seneca answered with a long run by Trey Wilson to go up 20-17 at the half.

Reese would add two more second half field goals and Zach Coenen punched one in on the ground to give the Wildcats their first district title since 2011 (their first of the current district format).

Cassville will go on the road next Saturday to face off with Blair Oaks in the Class 3 Quarterfinals.