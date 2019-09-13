Game of the Week: Carthage Tigers at Joplin Eagles

JOPLIN, Mo. — It all goes down at Junge Field Friday with the Carthage Tigers coming to town to take on the Joplin Eagles.

To say this is a big game might be an understatement. For Joplin, it’s an opportunity to avenge last years 35-14 loss to Carthage and a chance to sit in the drivers seat, extending its lead, atop of the Central Ozark Conference (COC). On the other hand, a Carthage win would certainly make things interesting moving forward and leave the Tigers the lone undefeated team in the conference.

Either way, it’s a showdown of two premier offenses. It’s a powerful run game behind the Tigers with the likes of Tyler Mueller operated by quarterback Patrick Carlton, and a one-two-three punch of wide receiver Zach Westmoreland, running back Isaiah Davis and quarterback Blake Tash for the Eagles. Not to mention the Carthage defense has only given up a total of seven points through two games played. Joplin’s offense will look to rearrange those stats.

Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said it best, “A lot is riding on this game.”