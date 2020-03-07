Galena’s Dylan Fields signs to play football at Concordia Chicago

GALENA, Ks. — Galena senior Dylan Fields signed his letter of intent Friday to continue his football career at division three Concordia University Chicago.

“We sent film out to all kinds of different coaches, and the guys in Chicago liked what they saw and decided it was time to pull the trigger I guess,” Fields said. “They really wanted me up there it felt like. They just really embraced, and it felt like family up there. It was good to experience

Fields said he’s not sure just what position he will play, but believes it will be somewhere on the defensive line.

He added that’s he’s excited to put back on the pads and suit up for the Cougars next season.

“Oh that’s the most exciting thing I’ve ever heard. I was so excited when I heard that and that’s why I decided to go play as soon as possible. Didn’t want to wait it out.”