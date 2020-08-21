Galena football is on the hunt for titles in 2020

GALENA, Kan. — Practices are in full swing for the Galena Bulldogs, who are set to open their 2020 season in two weeks against Commerce in Oklahoma.

Like in previous years, the goals remain the same. Win titles. There is one title this year however, that the Bulldogs won’t win. A CNC title.

Because of a restructured district, not enough league games can be played, so Galena can’t play for a CNC title.

“I mean, anytime you’re able to play for that league championship, the CNC championship, it means a lot to a lot of the community members and to the local area teams that play in that league,” head coach Beau Sarwinski said. “It’s a lot of tradition. Not being able to do that is kinda sad.”

But Sarwinski said the focus now will be on playing well in district games in order to make a run in the playoffs.

“Now it’s every game means something. After the first three games, you turn it up a little bit a notch too because it’s district play and with district play you want to win your district and have a chance to move on in the state playoffs, and you’re gonna have to play well to do that.”

The Bulldogs, like last year, will have some new faces in the starting lineup. But Sarwinski said the younger players who played varsity last year will have an extra year of experience to help make up for it. They’ll return seven starters from last years squad, including quarterback/safety Brett Sarwinski and running back/linebacker Deacon Henson.

Galena opens their season on the road September 4, against Commerce.