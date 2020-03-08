Galena boys win Class 3A Sub-State Championship

GALENA, Kan. – In front of their home crowd, the Galena boys won the Class 3A Sub-State Championship, 46-40 over Frontenac.

Up next the Class 3A Sub-State boys final between the Galena Bulldogs and Frontenac Raiders pic.twitter.com/RTBPBUwJ6n — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) March 8, 2020

The Galena boys will play on Wednesday, March 11th in Hutchinson, Kansas.