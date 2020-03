GALENA, Kan. – The Galena Bulldogs wasted no time to jump out in front of the Neodesha Blue Streaks as they won their Class 3A Sub-State opener, 57-29.

The games was only tied once when both teams sat at 2-2, before the Bulldogs caught fire.

Galena advances to the Class 3A Sub-State semifinals where they will face Columbus on Thursday, March 5th at Galena High School.

In the other semifinal match up, Frontenac will meet Baxter Springs on Thursday at Galena.