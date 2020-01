TAMPA, Fl. -- Two local high school football standouts received a special opportunity to head to Tampa to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Game on Saturday.

Southwest Missouri was well-represented as both Seneca's Trey Wilson and Monett's Jamie Guinn were in attendance. The top 110 seniors of 6,750 earned a spot at the bowl game with a number of college scouts watching on, and former NFL players and other personnel helping coach.