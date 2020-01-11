Frontenac Girls, Galena Boys split doubleheader

GALENA, Kan. – The Galena Bulldogs hosted the Frontenac Raiders tonight, in the girls game the Lady Raiders topped the Lady Bulldogs, 47-33, while the Galena boys picked up the win 56-46.

For the Lady Raiders, Heather Arnett scored 14 points, but Galena’s Addysin Scarrow led all scorers with 15.

For the boys, Galena was led by Brett Sarwinski who scored 17 points. Landon Dean had 12 for the Raiders in the loss.

Galena will travel to St. Mary’s Colagn on Tuesday, January 14th for their next game.

Frontenac will face Baxter Springs next Tuesday (1/14) in their next outing.