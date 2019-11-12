Frontenac boys and girls basketball tabbed to win CNC

FRONTENAC, Ks. — With another season of high school basketball quickly approaching, the Frontenac boys and girls basketball teams have been tabbed to finish first in the CNC, according to this year’s preseason coaches poll.

The boys team received five first place votes in the poll, and return experience from last year’s squad. Five seniors will suit up for the Raiders this winter.

“You know it’s just a great group of guys, you know this is my fourth year with the seniors,” Frontenac boys basketball coach Ryan Varsolona said. “It’s kind of special to have a group for four years. I think that’s how fast it goes by and the memories you make with them. So it’s going to be a special year because you blink and it’s going to be March so just enjoying this year and enjoying the process with them.”

Baxter Springs was picked to finish second, Girard third. Both teams received a first place vote. Columbus claimed the fourth spot, St. Mary’s Colgan the fifth, Galena the sixth, and Riverton rounded out the list in seventh.

The Frontenac girls team received four first place votes. Columbus, who claimed the second spot, received three. Just like the boys team, the Girard girls team was tabbed to finish third. Baxter Springs is predicted to finish fourth, St. Mary’s Colgan fifth, Riverton sixth, and Galena seventh.