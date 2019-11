WEBB CITY, Mo. — Five Webb City athletes signed their letters of intent to play at the college level.

Stacy Tyndall will play softball at Crowder College.

Reanna Blinzler will head to Allen County Community College for softball.

Keira Jackson will join the squad at Labette Community College.

Ian Edwards will play soccer for Coffeyville Community College.

Cale McCallister will join the Missouri Southern baseball team.