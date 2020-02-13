Five student athletes sign from Joplin High School

JOPLIN, Mo. – Four football players and one baseball player signed their national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college at Joplin High School.

Congratulations to Blake Tash, Garrett Landis, James Boyd, Logan Myers and Cade Carlson on signing their letters of intent today. I can’t wait to see your future accomplishments as you continue your academic and athletic careers. #JoplinProud #RTS pic.twitter.com/1JhLePlQN1 — Curtis Jasper (@PureZone49) February 13, 2020

The record holder for completion percentage in the nation and state of Missouri, Blake Tash signed to play football at Evangel.

“I’m super excited to be playing for a good program next year where the coaches are all bought in, the players are all bought in. It’s something I’m really excited about because they have a foundation there where they expect to win games. They have that culture there, and so I’m excited to become a part of that,” said Tash.

Teammates James Boyd and Garrett Landis signed to play football at Missouri Southern while Logan Myers signed with William Penn. Boyd was sidelined with a season ending injury early on in his Senior season, and is excited to get back on the gridiron for the Lions.

“Coach Sims, I can tell he is a great guy, he’s really fired up about the program, fired up about football, just in general. That’s really what drew me to MSSU, you know having that passion for it,” said Boyd.

As for the lone baseball player, Cade Carlson, the senior will be traveling to Columbia, Missouri to play at Columbia College.

“I really like the coaches, they have a great program. It’s actually a pretty new program, it’s been around for four or five years, and they’re already doing great things up there, and also I like that it’s in a big college town,” said Carlson.