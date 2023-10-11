JOPLIN, MO – Coming off a big road win at Carl Junction, the Joplin Eagles will be facing a red-hot Carthage Tigers team at Junge stadium this week. Coming in at 4-3, the Eagles are looking to gain more momentum since snapping their 3-game losing streak.

“We just have to be mentally tough,” said Eagles running back Quin Renfro.

“It’s going to be a lot of back and forth, and we’re going to face a lot of adversity. Staying calm and having fun are key things we’re focused on.”

Similar to Carthage, physicality is a key point Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper harped on.

“We need to execute the game plan, and take care of the football,” said Jasper. “We’ve got to be the most physical team for four quarters.”

Dontrell Holt, offense tackle for the Eagles, said he’s confident in his group come Friday.

“It’s going to take everyone to come out and play strong. I feel like we’re unstoppable when we’re all on the same page, and working as a unit,” said Holt.

Quarterback Hobbs Gooch said taking advantage of every situation will set the Eagles up for success.

“We just need to take advantage of every situation, and play mistake-free football,” Gooch said.

“We’ve got to execute on everything possible.”

Joplin will face Carthage at Junge Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.