Cassville returns to state championship for the first time in a decade

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Ten years ago the Cassville Wildcats were winning their second consecutive state championship, now ten years later they are making their first trip back.

“As a coach you always want the opportunity to play in the last game of the year. I got that opportunity as an assistant and you know, I’m happy to get that opportunity as a head coach,” said Wildcats Head Coach, Lance Parnell.

Senior quarterback, Deven Bates added, “just would mean the world because when they won it in 2009, I mean they were our big cats and I mean we were looking up to them and it would be kind of awesome to win it ten years after they did.”

This season Cassville has faced tough contest after tough contest, including back-to-back weeks against two defending state champions in Blair Oaks and Trinity Catholic.

“Its really been about heart. That’s all we’ve been based of. One more week that’s been our motto from all the way back at the start of districts, and that’s all we’ve been playing for, just one more week,” said Senior receiver and defensive back, D.J. White.

“We used every bit of our heart, that was 100 percent Cassville Wildcat Nation,” added Senior running back, Bowen Preddy.

But those battles are behind them with their only remaining test being the undefeated Odessa Bulldogs.

“It’s going to be a tall challenge, Odessa is a very very good football team, well coached, disciplined, and you know do things the right way,” said Parnell.

Kick off for the Class 3 State Championship will be Saturday at 11 AM.