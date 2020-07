Carthage, Mo. — Carthage’s Aiden Logan has made his college commitment, announcing on Twitter that he plans to attend Division 1 Arkansas State University.

The 3-star offensive lineman had more than 17 D1 offers from places like Air Force, Ball State, and Eastern Michigan. He had also received Ivy League offers.

Logan was part of an offensive line that helped Carthage rush for 325 yards a game last season on their way to a Class 5 state football title, the first in program history.