Carthage prepares for first football state championship in program history

CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers are on their way to Columbia for the first time in program history, a feat they are truly excited about.

“This is a crazy feeling, you know. After the game, you know, we were all celebrating and stuff, I was just in shock of how crazy it is to make it over that hump,” said Senior running back, Tyler Mueller.

“It was amazing, I mean, it, I was kind of shocked for a minute and once I realized what was really happening I went crazy,” added Senior linebacker, Kale Schrader.

For the past three seasons, the Tigers have played in the Class 5 semifinals, but came up short each time, but after a 20-17 victory last weekend the Tigers are finally heading to state.

“That’s what we’ve been preaching for several years now,” said Carthage Head Coach, Jon Guidie, “and finally we got to push through and here we are and a chance to finish the deal, and just so happy for our kids.”

It won’t be an easy task trying to take down undefeated Jackson, but the Tigers are preparing for a physical battle.

“I mean they’re a good team that’s why they are here. They have a very strong defense. They have a really good quarterback, so our defensive backs are really going to have to lock down and just keep their eyes where they are suppose to be,” said Schrader.

“They’re loaded. They’re 13 and oh for a reason. They’ve got a quarterback that is as good as anybody that we have ever seen in terms of extending plays and buying time he is certainly somebody that we are going to have to contain,” added Guidie.

And come Saturday night the Tigers will be ready to make history.

“Definitely just try to focus in you know. Don’t lose all the focus on what is going on around you. Just try to focus in and play like a normal game,” said Mueller.