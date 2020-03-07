Carl Junction Girls win 5th consecutive district title

MONETT, Mo. – The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs are district champions for the 5th consecutive season after a 72-32 victory over Webb City.

You can call it a 5-peat! @CarlJunctionGBB win their 5th consecutive district title 72-32! pic.twitter.com/gIHnCG05A8 — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) March 7, 2020

The Missouri Girls’ Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, Katie Scott, led Carl Junction with 26 points and 12 rebounds against the Lady Cardinals. Fellow senior, Shila Winder, and Freshman, Destiny Buerge, also finished in double-figures.

The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs celebrate winning their 5th consecutive Class 4 District 12 Title

Up next for Carl Junction is a trip to Nixa to face West Plains in the Class 4 Sectionals. That game will be on Tuesday, March 10th at 6 PM.