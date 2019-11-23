Cardinals use dominant 2nd half to beat Camdenton; advance to Class 4 Semifinals

CAMDENTON, Mo. – After a back-and-forth first half, the Webb City Cardinals dominated the Camdenton Lakers in the second half to punch their ticket to the Class 4 semifinals, 62-34.

Terrell Kabala would get the game going with a touchdown on the Cardinals opening drive. Camdenton would answer on their next drive.

Webb City would then get an interception by Cale McAllister who thought he had an interception return touchdown, but penalties would bring the play back; however, Webb drove the length of the field and Kade Hicks would score from a yard out to get the lead back to the Cardinals. Camdenton once again would tie the game at 14.

The Cardinals would be able to get back into the end zone courtesy of Dillion Harlan, but once more it would be Camdenton bringing the game back to 21 all before the half.

The second half would be all Webb City. Terrell Kabala scored on the first Cardinals possession of the second half, 28-21 Cardinals. After a fumble by Webb, Camdenton looked to even the game once more, but Treghan Parker stole the show and the Lakers pass taking it 103 yards to the house to push the Cardinals lead to 34-21.

Cardinals continued to pull away in this one, Kade Hicks and Devrin Weathers connected on a touchdown pass, Kabala scored on a two-point try and the lead was now 42-21.

Kade Hicks, Terrell Kabala, and Dillion Harlan would all score once more in this one as the Cardinals cruised to victory.

Now the Cardinals await the winner of the Ladue Horton Watkins – Liberty (Wentzville) game that will be played Saturday, November 23rd at 1 PM.