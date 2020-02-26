Cardinals sweep Tigers on Senior Night

WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Lady Cardinals started the night with a 65-30 victory over the Carthage Lady Tigers, while the boys ended the night with a 58-57 victory in the night cap of Senior Night.
The Webb City Cardinals (13-9) will host Ozark on Thursday for their final game of the regular season.
The Lady Cardinals (12-12) concluded their season tonight and will not get ready for the Class 4 District 12 tournament that starts next week in Monett. They will get the winner of the Monett – McDonald County game.