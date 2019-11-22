Alexa Boyle signs with Pitt State

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Carthage Senior, Alexa Boyle, signed her first of two National Letters of Intent to play volleyball at Pitt State.

Alexa will also sign another letter of intent in the spring to compete in Track & Field for the Gorillas.

Boyle was named to the All-State Volleyball 1st Team, All-VCA Region, All-District 1st Team, and All-COC 1st Team during her senior season. She also has been All-District and All-COC in her Junior and Sophomore seasons.

In Track & Field, Boyle is the Carthage record holder in Javelin. She has also been a sectional and state qualifier in multiple seasons for javelin. She also has been a sectional qualifier in the 100m hurdles.