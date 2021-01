CHEROKEE, Kan. — On Monday, the 2021 Southeast Lancer Classic got underway, with the tournaments girls teams taking to the floor.

On Tuesday, it was the boys turn.

Below are the results for Tuesday’s games.

Erie – 65, Wichita Independent – 48

Riverton – 63, Southeast – 42

Columbus – 52, Baxter Springs – 41

College Heights – 66, McAuley Catholic – 53

Boys tournament action resumes on Thursday