2 Parsons remains unbeaten in SEK play after win against #6 Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The #2 Parsons Vikings came to Pittsburg High School and beat the #6 Purple Dragons, 74-64.

Ezekiel Lyons would pace the Vikings with 22 points while also eclipsing the 1,000 point mark for his career. Daquan Johnson and Julius Smith-Reece would score 15 points a piece with Dariq Williams adding 14 points in the victory.

Pittsburg’s Javon Grant led all scorers with 31 points in the loss with teammate Gavin Elkamil adding 18 points.

Parsons improves to 14-1 on the season with a 7-0 record in the SEK.