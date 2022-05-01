Southeast Kansas Girl Scouts prepare for natural disasters

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Some local Scouts in Southeast Kansas spent their weekend preparing for emergencies.

The Cherokee County Girl Scouts are currently taking part in a weekend long course called Be Prepared Not Scared.

Since Friday the Scouts have been learning how to prepare for natural disasters.

This includes learning how to use a ham radio and creating emergency preparedness bags.

Even our very own meteorologist Alexis Clemons got involved, teaching the Scouts how to recognize and respond to severe weather.

“It means a lot to me because I love watching the girls and see how they grow through things like this and how it helps them to handle life situations,” says Mavis Bowin, Cherokee County Girl Scouts Leader.

Be Prepared Not Scared was made possible thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.