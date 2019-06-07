Skinsculpting Sweet Serenity Spa by Stacia

INTRODUCING … SKINSCULPTING BY STACIA

Skinsculpting Sweet Serenity Spa by Stacia is a locally owned and operated spa located in the original Candy House in Redings Mill. We are your one-stop internal medical clinic specializing in medical day spa procedures.

Everything we do revolves around you at Skinsculpting by Stacia!

The Skinsculpting Sweet Serenity Spa by Stacia provides a wide variety of medical spa solutions to your skin problems including Botox, filler treatment, laser treatments, hair removal, skin tightening, photo facials, acne treatments, sclerotherapy, fat reduction, facial massage, microdermabrasion, the O shot, Vampire facial, cool sculpting and much, much more!!!

And at Stacia’s Fashion Closet, you can pick out the perfect outfit or accessory for you or as a gift!

We have a professional staff just waiting to give you an amazing spa experience!
CANDY AND HISTORY

In 1970, an old rock tavern in the Missouri Ozarks was transformed into a quaint little candy shop. The Richardson’s hand-dipped chocolates quickly became a four states favorite!

Over 47 years later, the reputation and quality of the Richardson’s original recipes for gourmet chocolates are known nationwide. While the original name and ownership of the company has recently changed hands, the time-tested gourmet delicacies remain the same!

When Stacia opened Skinsculpting Sweet Serenity Spa by Stacia, she did so knowing that a piece of history was being preserved and wanted to continue to offer the amazing gourmet chocolates that made the building famous!

Meet the Team …

Stacia Elliott

I’m Stacia Elliott, Licensed Esthetic.

Julie Weaver

I’m the massage therapist at Skinsculpting by Stacia.

Kyra England

I am Skinsculpting Sweet Serenity Spa’s cosmetic laser…

Melissa Yerington

Hi, my name is Melissa! I am Skinsculpting Sweet Serenity…

Shila Nichols

I am the Manager at Skinsculpting by Stacia. My…

Tambra Jones

Hello! My name is Tambra Jones. I am a registered nurse…

Tanja Adrian-Rozinek

I am a Medical Aesthetician who graduated from City Pointe…

STACIA’S FASHION CLOSET …

At Stacia’s Fashion Closet, you can find a variety of Sassy, Savvy, Sexy, Sensational, Sophisticated, Stunning, and Stylish clothing and accessories for you or that special someone!

Everything We Do Revolves Around YOU at Stacia’s Fashion Closet!
MEDICAL DAY SPA SERVICES

FILLERS

LASER HAIR REMOVAL

SKIN TIGHTENING

PHOTO FACIAL

ACNE FACIAL

SCLEROTHERAPY

FAT REDUCTION | WEIGHT LOSS

MASSAGE FACIAL | FULL BODY MASSAGE

MICRODERMABRASION

THE O SHOT

VAMPIRE FACIAL

COOLSCULPTING (coming soon)

BOTOX | XEOMIN

PERMANENT MAKEUP TATTOOING

MICROBLADING

MICRONEEDLING
 
METHODOLOGY | MEDITHREADS
We also offer Skin & Facial Topical Ointments & Cosmetics
Stop by and see our full line of skin care products!
OUR LOCATION
CONTACT US ...

SKINSCULPTING SWEET SERENITY SPA
By STACIA

454 Redings Mill Road
Joplin, MO 64804

Phone: 417.680.3025
eMail: skinsculptingbystacia@gmail.com
Serving All the Four State Area including: Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Carl Junction. Loma Linda, Leawood, Neosho, Seneca, Duenweg, Pittsburg, Galena, Baxter Springs, Miami, Southwest Missouri, and Southeast Kansas.

We also have a Full Retail Boutique shop located in the Old Candy House!

 

 