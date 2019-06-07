Skinsculptin Sweet Serenity Spa by Stacia

|INTRODUCING … SKINSCULPTING BY STACIA
Skinsculpting Sweet Serenity Spa by Stacia is a locally owned and operated spa located in the original Candy House in Redings Mill. We are your one-stop internal medical clinic specializing in medical day spa procedures.
Everything we do revolves around you at Skinsculpting by Stacia!
The Skinsculpting Sweet Serenity Spa by Stacia provides a wide variety of medical spa solutions to your skin problems including Botox, filler treatment, laser treatments, hair removal, skin tightening, photo facials, acne treatments, sclerotherapy, fat reduction, facial massage, microdermabrasion, the O shot, Vampire facial, cool sculpting and much, much more!!!
And at Stacia’s Fashion Closet, you can pick out the perfect outfit or accessory for you or as a gift!
We have a professional staff just waiting to give you an amazing spa experience!
|CANDY AND HISTORY
In 1970, an old rock tavern in the Missouri Ozarks was transformed into a quaint little candy shop. The Richardson’s hand-dipped chocolates quickly became a four states favorite!
Over 47 years later, the reputation and quality of the Richardson’s original recipes for gourmet chocolates are known nationwide. While the original name and ownership of the company has recently changed hands, the time-tested gourmet delicacies remain the same!
When Stacia opened Skinsculpting Sweet Serenity Spa by Stacia, she did so knowing that a piece of history was being preserved and wanted to continue to offer the amazing gourmet chocolates that made the building famous!
|STACIA’S FASHION CLOSET …
At Stacia’s Fashion Closet, you can find a variety of Sassy, Savvy, Sexy, Sensational, Sophisticated, Stunning, and Stylish clothing and accessories for you or that special someone!
Everything We Do Revolves Around YOU at Stacia’s Fashion Closet!
MEDICAL DAY SPA SERVICES
FILLERS
LASER HAIR REMOVAL
SKIN TIGHTENING
PHOTO FACIAL
ACNE FACIAL
SCLEROTHERAPY
FAT REDUCTION | WEIGHT LOSS
MASSAGE FACIAL | FULL BODY MASSAGE
MICRODERMABRASION
THE O SHOT
VAMPIRE FACIAL
COOLSCULPTING (coming soon)
BOTOX | XEOMIN
PERMANENT MAKEUP TATTOOING
MICROBLADING
MICRONEEDLING
METHODOLOGY | MEDITHREADS
We also offer Skin & Facial Topical Ointments & Cosmetics
Stop by and see our full line of skin care products!
OUR LOCATION