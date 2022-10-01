50 interesting gadgets you’ve probably never seen before
Every now and then, you find a device that makes your life easier. These helpful gadgets often make you feel like a genius. Thinking about the problems you aim to solve can be beneficial if you’re looking for exciting products to improve your quality of life. There are numerous helpful gadgets for pet owners, parents, those who love to cook and anyone looking to keep their house clean.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event. These deals were updated on: October 1, 11 AM ET.
10 life-changing gadgets for pet owners
This device is perfect if you want to let your dog go in and out as they please but you’re afraid other animals will get in. It recognizes a special tag you place on your dog’s collar and only opens if your dog is within range. Some people complained it was loud when activated, but most didn’t have an issue with the noise.
This treat dispenser lets you see and feed your pets no matter where you are. It’s equipped with a 1080p camera with night vision. The two-way microphone lets you talk to your dog or receive push notifications when they bark.
- The Litter-Robot 3 Core Bundle is a futuristic litter box that cleans itself. This bundle includes numerous accessories, such as a ramp and litter-trapping mat.
- You’ve likely seen viral videos of dogs using buttons with pre-recorded messages to talk to their owners. You’ll need the Hunger For Words Talking Pet Starter Set if you’re interested in teaching your dog to communicate.
- The PortionPro Rx Automated RFID Dog & Cat Feeder is an excellent choice for those with multiple cats. It ensures your cats eat the food meant for them instead of eating from each other’s bowls.
- The interactive Wickedbone Smart Bone toy features automatic movement to keep your dog entertained. You can control the bone via smartphone when you aren’t using the automatic mode.
- The DogPacer Dog Treadmill is perfect for dogs who love to walk.
- Cleaning cat litter can be a tedious chore. Luckily, the Litter Genie Plus makes it much easier.
- The PetDroid Cat Toy features automatic, irregular movements that give your cat something to chase throughout the day.
- The FitBark 2 Dog Activity Monitor is essentially a Fitbit for your pet.
10 life-changing kitchen gadgets
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker
You can control this sous vide cooker from your smartphone. Many were impressed with how well it holds heat and how easy it is to use. The companion app has a wide range of recipes worth checking out.
Secura Detachable Milk Frother
This milk frother is ideal for cappuccinos and hot chocolates. It has numerous froth settings, and the stainless-steel container is dishwasher safe.
- The Meater Plus Smart Thermometer makes it easier to get the perfect internal meat temperature.
- This Black and Decker Cocktail Machine uses pods, similar to a Keurig, to make delicious cocktails.
- The Vitamix FoodCycler makes composting easy. This compact machine breaks down food in just a few hours.
- If you love soft-serve ice cream, you can’t go wrong with the Cuisinart 1.5-quart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker.
- The app-controlled Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug helps you keep your coffee warm.
- The Perfect Blend Pro Smart Scale measures smoothie ingredients’ weight and nutritional value.
- This Alexa-Enabled Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker lets you brew coffee with voice commands.
- The sleek Moen Arbor Smart Faucet can be controlled via smartphone, voice commands or hand motions.
10 life-changing gadgets for parents
Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set
This screen-free device is a great way to get your kids into a fun morning routine. It’s compatible with numerous fun characters that have their own stories, songs and other content. It’s available in six colors.
This machine mixes, heats and prepares a bottle at the press of a button. The Wi-Fi-enabled version lets you prepare your baby’s bottle using your smartphone. Many loved how easy this makes nighttime feedings.
- The Playtex Diaper Genie keeps your trash from smelling like dirty diapers.
- The Meta Portal Plus is ideal for staying in touch if your kids have moved out or gone to college.
- The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron is one of the season’s hottest toys.
- The Crane Adorables Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is available in numerous fun animal designs.
- The Click N’ Play Floor Piano Pad will get your little one up and moving.
- You can’t go wrong with the Learning Resources 1-2-3 Build It! Robot Factory if you’re looking for a fun learning activity for your child.
- The LittleHippo Mella Children’s Alarm Clock is a great way to build bedtime routines.
- The VTech Sit-to-Stand Ultimate Alphabet Train is a versatile toy that grows with your child.
10 life-changing home gadgets
The BedJet is the perfect way to keep your bed cool or warm. Many were surprised by how quiet this device was.
Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop
This is ideal for those with hardwood or tile floors. It automatically detects carpet and boosts its cleaning power as needed. You can control it with voice commands.
- The EyeVac Stationary Vacuum keeps you from bending down to use a dustpan.
- This NordicTrack Adjustable Dumbbell set lets you control the weight with Alexa.
- This Levoit Smart Air Purifier can be controlled using your smartphone.
- The Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is a high-tech way to deal with pests.
- You’ve likely already heard of the Echo Show, but you may not realize how handy it can be. This device lets you set calendar updates with voice commands, watch shows on streaming services and way more.
- The Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter turns any speaker into a Bluetooth speaker.
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are an ideal way to turn nearly any device into a smart device.
- The August Smart Lock automatically locks or unlocks your door based on how close you are to your home.
10 more life-changing gadgets you probably haven’t heard of
Kodak Luma 150 Mini Pocket Projector
This compact projector connects to your phone and most gaming consoles. Although the speakers were quiet, most were impressed with the video quality.
This immersive drone lets you view your flight path in VR. It can record 4K video with 60 frames per second and has an intuitive controller.
- The Carson MicroFlip Pocket Microscope is easy to use, affordable and surprisingly fun.
- The AGS Wireless Projection Keyboard features a futuristic design and is sure to impress your friends.
- The Master Lock Bluetooth Padlock is a high-tech way to protect your belongings.
- Golfers love the wide range of features on the Garmin Approach S12 Golf Watch.
- The Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit has a built-in grow light. This device waters your plants automatically.
- The Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell saves space in your home gym by eliminating the need for multiple kettlebells.
- The Lovebox Color Love Note Messenger gives you a cute way to keep in touch with loved ones.
- If you love spending time outdoors, you can’t go wrong with the Solar Power Bank.
