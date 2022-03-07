Dash stand mixer review

Stand mixers are essential for many chefs and bakers, but for the casual home cook, it may be tough to justify spending hundreds of dollars on an appliance they may only use once in a while. Plus, stand mixers can be bulky, making them challenging to fit into smaller kitchens with limited storage and counter space.

That’s where the Dash Everyday stand mixer comes in. Claiming to be a great electric mixer for everyday use, the Dash Everyday stand mixer can be a go-to because of its small size and retro aesthetic, without breaking the bank.

The Dash Everyday stand mixer promises versatility and powerful performance in a small and stylish package. We wanted to see if this stand mixer could still meet our standards at its budget price point, so we put it to the test. Here’s what we learned.

Testing the Dash Everyday stand mixer

We enjoy using stand mixers for bread recipes, cooking shortcuts and dessert recipes. We tested this Dash stand mixer over two weeks to make some of our favorite sweets, like meringues and chocolate chip cookies.

What is the Dash Everyday stand mixer?

The Dash Everyday stand mixer is a compact countertop 6-speed stand mixer with a 250-watt motor and a 3-quart mixing bowl. Its tilt-head design makes it easy to access the bowl to add ingredients. It comes with two pairs of dough hooks and beaters, making it more similar to a hand mixer than common stand mixers, which utilize one large attachment. It’s available in a variety of colors as well as black and white.

Dash Everyday stand mixer price and where to buy

The Dash Everyday stand mixer costs $49.99 and is available from Amazon, Wayfair, Macy’s and Kohl’s.

How to use the Dash Everyday stand mixer

We found the Dash stand mixer very easy to set up and start using. It’s small and lightweight, weighing less than five pounds and standing just 10.4 inches tall. While the beaters took a little maneuvering to insert, we were able to set up the Dash stand mixer quickly and easily. The attachments release via an “eject” button. The stand mixer’s small suction-cup feet helped it stay in place during mixing. The six-speed settings can help mix, cream, beat or whip different ingredients.

Key features of the Dash Everyday stand mixer

The Dash stand mixer looks fabulous on a countertop with its retro chrome details and sleek shape. It comes in seven color choices, all with a stainless steel bowl. The bowl and all attachments are dishwasher-safe.

This electric stand mixer has a bowl that you can unlock to spin during mixing with its dual beaters. This can help ingredients incorporate faster and more thoroughly. If you’re still having trouble, the lever in the front lets you slide the bowl from side to side to help the beaters reach pockets of unmixed ingredients.

Dash Everyday stand mixer benefits

The Dash mixer is a good stand mixer for baking lighter, less time-intensive dessert recipes like boxed cake mix and frosting. Its bowl revolves automatically and can be moved from side to side to help make sure all ingredients get evenly mixed.

When it comes to appearance, the Dash Everyday earns top marks. Its colors match almost any kitchen style, and its retro design is attractive. Its price makes it a great option for someone who isn’t sure they’ll use a stand mixer often, and its petite size makes it an ideal alternative to larger models for someone with less counter space.

Dash Everyday stand mixer drawbacks

This Dash mixer is surprisingly loud for its size, and even its lowest speed felt too fast when mixing ingredients – we experienced a flour tornado on the very first speed setting, for example. Its construction feels too lightweight to compensate for how fast it mixes, and we would have appreciated greater range in the six-speed settings, particularly on the lower end of the spectrum.

It’s worth noting that the instruction manual recommends running the Dash Everyday mixer for no more than four minutes at a time to prevent the motor from overheating. This kind of limitation is common in budget stand mixers, and it’s possible to work around it. Still, it’s important to factor this in when deciding the on the best stand mixer for your own baking needs, especially if you’re considering investing in another well-known model, like a KitchenAid stand mixer.

The moving bowl seemed like a clever idea, but it made adding ingredients during blending tricky. The bowl is also fairly small, limiting the kinds of recipes you can make in this stand mixer. Finally, the beaters are not interchangeable. You must insert them in the correct slot, and there isn’t much to indicate which is which. It also took a considerable amount of force to operate the “eject” button and move the mixer head back.

Should you get the Dash Everyday stand mixer?

Thanks to its power and affordable price, the Dash Everyday stand mixer is a good choice for beginner bakers who plan to make small batches. Its small size also makes it a good pick for anyone with a smaller kitchen. It doesn’t offer much speed variation, and the motor struggles with heavier, stickier doughs like pizza dough. However, if you just want a kitchen tool to help make an occasional batch of cupcakes or whipped cream come together more quickly, and you’re looking for a new kitchen tool to add to your arsenal, the Dash Everyday speed mixer could be a solid choice.

Consider other products

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Stand Mixer

It’s not as budget-friendly as the Dash mixer, but with performance, this 300-watt model delivers. It comes with three mixing attachments and a 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl. Its planetary mixing action helps thoroughly combine ingredients, and it has no mixing time limit.

Sold by Amazon

Aifeel 4.3-Quart Retro Stand Mixer

While this model does have a time limit (it’s recommended to only mix for up to eight minutes at a time), it’s a good deal for the price, offering three attachments plus a splash guard. The 4.3-quart stainless steel bowl is roomy enough for most recipes, and the 800-watt motor powers three-speed settings.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire 4.5-Liter Retro Stand Mixer

This model features compact, retro styling and color choices similar to the Dash Everyday, but with the planetary mixing action of higher brands. It also has a recommended mixing time limit of six minutes. It features eight-speed settings and comes with a dough hook, flat beater, whisk and splash guard.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.