From TikTok to the runways, color blocking is all the rage for 2022. This bold fashion trend has been in style before, and this year’s take on the fashionable mixing of colors includes bright hues, vivid statement pieces and unexpected color pairings.

Whether you love to stay on-trend with the latest viral fashions, or are looking to add colors that pop to your style, you’ll love giving color blocking a try. Here’s a closer look at what you’ll need to create a colorful look that’s right in style.

What is color blocking?

Mixing two or more colors in one outfit is the foundation of color blocking. However, bright colors and unique color combinations add drama to the fashion trend.

Ways to incorporate color blocking into your wardrobe

While there are no set rules for color blocking, specific strategies and must-have wardrobe staples create this attractive fashion method.

There are almost limitless ways to pair every shade of the rainbow into color-blocked outfits. Look for vibrant colors, and don’t be afraid to wear contradicting color combinations like green and blue, red and pink and purple and gold. Multiple colors and fun prints will also draw attention to your colorful attire. When in doubt, go bold. This is a trend that’s all about the unexpected.

There’s a lot of versatility when it comes to creating a color-blocking scheme. Dresses in bright, solid shades or geometric patterns are perfect for spring and summer. Mixed and matched blouses and sweaters with stylish trousers or skirts create a contemporary way to sport the trend. Blazers that contrast with the colors in an outfit will demand attention. Colorful belts, shoes and handbags add finishing touches to a color-blocked ensemble.

While you focus on pairing colors for your look, remember that mixing contrasting fabrics is a great way to stand out. For example, flowing knits are stunning with denim and linen works well with satin-like polyester.

Best color blocking staples

Sheln Color Block Twist V-Neck Dress

This fashionable dress is designed to impress with two contrasting colors and a striking V-neck. It’s made of a soft polyester blend that’s lightweight and comfortable.

Riley & Rae Camille Tie-Neck Blouse

Pair this brightly-colored blouse with a colorful skirt, or top it off with a contrasting blazer and you’ll have a look that’s on-trend for this year’s color-blocking style.

White Mark Plus Size Flare Midi Skirt

Regardless of the color you prefer to showcase your color-blocking attire, this flowing skirt has you covered. That’s because it comes in a choice of 12 fashion-forward colors.

Charter Club Colorblocked Cardigan

This fun cardigan has contrasting color-block trim for a stand-out appearance. Wear it with similar colors or a totally different shade for a signature look.

Land’s End Petite Linen Pull-On High-Wasted Pants

Lightweight linen material, a flowing design and a stylish high waist give these pants contemporary appeal. They are available in a soft rose shade or edgy pattern, which works great for color blocking.

Kasper Colorblocked Sheath Dress

Not only does this dress offer a flattering tailored fit, but it has color-blocked colors that get noticed. The knit material is stretchy and comfortable for all-day wear.

Cemi Ceri High Waist Dress Pants

These high-waisted pants have a relaxed fit that looks great with today’s fashions. They are available in a wide selection of versatile sizes and vibrant colors.

Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bucket Bag

The blocked colors of this attractive Calvin Klein bag make it ideal for an outfit with a block-color theme. The bucket design is both appealing and practical and never goes out of style.

Land’s End Sweater Fleece Blazer

This soft fleece blazer is lightweight and comfortable and pairs nicely with trousers, blouses and skirts. It’s available in several striking colors or in a plaid pattern, so it’s perfect for trying the color-blocking fad.

Floral Find Block Tunic

This tunic shirt is intriguingly stylish with a combination of color, stripes and leopard print. It’s also quite affordable and suitable for casual wear.

