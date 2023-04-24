There’s a kid in all of us, and while most people enjoy a good Disney movie, some fans take their appreciation to another level. Disney super fans love collection items and memorabilia inspired by classic animated films and newer Pixar productions.

If you have a friend or family member who considers themselves a Disney super fan and you want to gift them something thoughtful, several products inspired by the films can put a big smile on their face.

What should I consider before buying Disney products?

Your super fan’s age

Children and youth usually appreciate toys, action figures and games more than adults do. Kitchen appliances, accessories, books and home decor are typically more suitable for adults. But use age as a general guide, not an absolute. Age is less important if you’re well aware of what type of gifts they’ll appreciate.

Your super fan’s favorite movies

To knock their socks off with a thoughtful gift, consider their favorite movies and characters. For example, some enthusiasts love collecting Disney princess merchandise, such as plush toys or figures of Belle, Jasmine and Tiana. Others enjoy embracing their dark side and have a knack for collecting villain merchandise featuring classic characters, such as Maleficent, Scar, Jafar and Ursula.

What kind of gift would the super fan like the most?

A Disney super fan is likely to be satisfied with any Disney product you give them. However, it’s best to consider what they’ll get the most use out of or appreciate most.

For instance, if they’re really into board games, a Disney trivia game is an excellent gift, and a cooking enthusiast may appreciate Disney-inspired appliances, such as waffle makers and toasters with Mickey Mouse designs. Those who collect memorabilia may appreciate a highly detailed action figure of their favorite characters.

Price

You don’t have to break the bank to get someone a nifty Disney product. For under $50, you can get things such as drinking glasses, coffee mugs, games, books and knickknacks. However, if you don’t mind spending a bit more, you can look for Disney-inspired clothing, jewelry and personalized items.

Best Disney products for the super fan in your life

“The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook”

Disney theme parks worldwide offer all kinds of tasty treats, and super fans can craft their own foods and drinks inspired by Disney films with this cookbook. It features 100 magical recipes, including Mickey pretzels, Dole whip, frozen lemonade and beignets.

Disney Mickey Mouse Cheese Board and Knife Set

This durable charcuterie board is shaped like Mickey Mouse’s head and comes with a chisel knife, cheese knife and cheese prongs. It is great for picnics or hosting parties and has a carved moat to catch juice runoff.

Lokai Disney Collection Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Bead Bracelet

This stylish bracelet is infused with water from Mount Everest and has black silicone beads that contain mud from the Dead Sea. It has a slip-on design and a 6-inch circumference suitable for adolescents and young adults.

Adidas Originals Women’s Loose Disney Sweatshirt

This loose-fitting sweatshirt is perfect for Disney super fans who want something comfortable to wear casually or while relaxing at home. It is made of super-soft cotton, has a ribbed hem and cuffs and features graphics of Mickey Mouse and his friends on the front.

WinCraft Disney Mickey Bucket Cart Bag

Golf enthusiasts will love this bucket cart bag featuring a Mickey Mouse design. It has a 14-way padded top, an insulated thermal-lined beverage pocket, pockets for accessories, rubber lift assist handles and pockets for balls, accessories and rangefinders.

Disney Minnie Mouse Icon Holiday Snowflakes T-Shirt

If you’re one of those people who keeps an eye out for thoughtful Christmas gifts all year long, pack this away for your beloved super fan. This simple yet stylish T-shirt is made with cotton for a comfortable feel, is machine-washable and features a holiday-themed Minnie Mouse snowflake design on the front.

Disney Mickey Mouse Drawstring Backpack 2-Pack

These drawstring backpacks are great for traveling light and storing personal items, such as water bottles, makeup, phones, tablets, headphones and small articles of clothing. One bag has a black and gold Mickey Mouse design, and the other is black and silver.

PlayMonster The Magical World of Disney Trivia Family Board Game

Super fans can show off their knowledge of several Disney and Pixar movies by answering over 2,000 trivia questions. It has collectible 3D sculpted points of interest from the films, classical character mover pieces and original sketch art.

Nintendo Classic Disney Games Collection

Disney super fans who own a Nintendo Switch can enjoy multiple versions of games from over the years featuring The Jungle Book, Aladdin and The Lion King, including console and handheld kinds. You can also learn about their creation through video interviews with their developers.

Nao by Lladro Disney Princess Collection

If price is no object, choose one or more of these exquisite, detailed porcelain models of Princess Aurora, Belle, Cinderella and Snow White. They’re made in Spain by a brand that’s been known for quality since its founding in 1953.

