Which X-Men Funko Pop is best?

The X-Men feature some of the most popular and recognizable superheroes and supervillains in pop culture history. Wolverine, Magneto, Storm and Mystique are among the vast ranks of X-Men, the mutants of Marvel Comics.

In addition to filling the pages of comics for decades, these characters have made their way onto the screen, in both live-action and animated stories. Fans that seek to embrace these unique-looking, iconic characters can do so with Funko Pop collectible figurines, including this eye-catching one of Classic Mystique.

What to know before you buy an X-Men Funko Pop

Attributes

Most Funko Pop toys feature the same dimensions and characteristics. They stand at 3.75 inches in height, and are made of durable PVC. The figurine evokes a bobblehead, with a large, square-like head that includes embellished eyes. The body is small and detailed, but the figurine does not offer any points of articulation. Since they do not move, Funko toys are designed to be put on display.

Characters

There are almost 100 Funko Pop toys available in the X-Men series. In addition to classics like Wolverine and Storm, notable X-Men characters include Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, Quicksilver and Nightcrawler. The first X-Men comic debuted in 1963, and in the decades since, they have introduced dozens of new mutants, many of which now come in Funko form.

Inspiration

Funko depicts their toys based on specific source material. With so many different versions of the X-Men appearing in pop culture, fans will want to note which visualization of the character they prefer. There have been seven X-Men movies with three separate Wolverine films, along with a New Mutants standalone story. Even within a particular film, there may be different Funko figurines available of the same character that depict specific outfits or scenes.

Funko toys may be based on any of these stories, as well as versions of the character that appear in animated television shows and the comics.

What to look for in a quality X-Men Funko Pop

Finish

Some Funko Pop toys feature unique and colorful finishes that set themselves apart from the standard options. Chrome and metallic finishes are popular and common; others may boast a black-and-white exterior, an exciting neon finish or even a rustic patina look.

Some Funko Pop toys feature components that glow-in-the-dark, while others are ‘flocked,’ in which parts have a fuzzy texture to them instead of the standard vinyl.

Exclusivity

Certain Funko toys are more popular and sought after than others, and they may not be the easiest to get your hands on. Some toys are exclusive to a specific retailer and fans must seek out that store or website in order to obtain them. Others are exclusive to conventions, where a limited number are made for a big fan expo and only officially sold there. If you are tracking down an exclusive, you may have to seek out resellers and pay more than the standard price.

Special series

One of the most popular Marvel villains is the alien symbiote Venom. As such, Funko has created a line of Marvel superheroes that are “Venomized,” essentially appearing as an evil hybrid between the alien and their natural state. Several X-Men characters are offered in this fun format, including Storm and Wolverine.

A handful of X-Men figurines feature chase variants. These are slight deviations on a specific mold that make for a rare and fun vinyl to collect. While fans can see these out from resellers, when a chase variant is offered from a licensed seller, fans have a one-in-six chance of obtaining it with their purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on X-Men Funko Pop

Most Funko toys cost around $10-$15, although price may increase depending on popularity and rarity.

X-Men Funko Pop FAQ

Is Deadpool part of the X-Men?

A. Deadpool is part of the world of X-Men, though not necessarily a member of the core group. Inspired in part by two recent feature films, Deadpool has his own series of Funko vinyl figures, with almost 100 available options. As Deadpool is a more irreverent and cheeky character, many vinyls are silly and outrageous.

When will Funko make new X-Men figurines?

A. Funko regularly releases new toys in tandem with new films and television shows. At the moment, however, there are no X-Men stories in the works, due in part to Disney’s acquisition of the property from Fox. There is speculation that the X-Men characters may soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the timelessness and popularity of X-Men means Funko still releases new toys on occasion. In 2020, Funko released a slate of figurines for the 20th anniversary of the first film.

What’s the best X-Men Funko Pop to buy?

Top X-Men Funko Pop

Classic Mystique

What you need to know: Among the first X-Men Funko Pop released, this classic, comic-inspired Mystique is colorful and eye-catching.

What you’ll love: This figurine draws inspiration from original comics. It features her signature white outfit with skull accessories.

What you should consider: Movie fans may not prefer this version.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top X-Men Funko Pop for the money

20th Anniversary Wolverine

What you need to know: This recent creation looks to the 2000 X-Men film as it depicts the first of many Wolverine appearances by Hugh Jackman.

What you’ll love: It features Wolverine in his X-Men attire from the first film. With his claws drawn out in an action pose, he is instantly recognizable.

What you should consider: The outfit isn’t among his more iconic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Glow-in-the-Dark Gambit

What you need to know: Featuring a fan favorite mutant in Gambit, this colorful figurine boasts a fun, stunning finish.

What you’ll love: The stylish and lively Gambit is depicted in his signature look from the comics, including glow-in-the dark red eyes.

What you should consider: This figurine is on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

