Building blocks have been around for years, and are a childhood staple for many. These simple toys can keep your child entertained for hours and have many other benefits as well. For example, playing with building blocks can help boost cognitive function and even improve problem-solving capabilities. It provides a fun way for children to start developing their motor skills from a very young age. Building blocks are an excellent option for varying ages and skill levels. If you want to find a few more building block ideas, search through the suggested items below.

Why do building blocks improve cognitive health?

Building block sets help children problem solve in a very obvious, physical capacity. Even simpler sets encourage improved muscle control and motor skills in younger children. Block sets vary in engagement level, so you can find a building block set that appeals to your child depending on their skills. And if you play with a child with interactive toys, it boosts their interest in social and mental skills.

Why is early child development important?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, promoting early child development is extremely important. It encourages children to foster and achieve developmental milestones properly. These important markers meet emotional and educational needs, so achieving these goals promotes safety and ensures proper mental health development.

Building block sets can promote early education by offering an activity that children and their care providers can do together. Positive early interaction also boosts confidence and self-esteem. It’s important to find building block sets that are the right size and material for your child based on their age and cognitive skill level. This list shows building block sets based on age and lists the materials used as well.

Best building block sets for children 12 months and up

Mega Bloks Building Basics Abc Learning Train

This set comes with three rolling bases where children can stack plastic blocks and build out their ultimate dream train. There are 60 pieces, and some blocks include the letters of the alphabet to encourage language development.

Lego Duplo My First Alphabet Truck

This Lego truck comes with 36 pieces and promotes basic spelling and language comprehension. It also comes with adorable characters to fully incorporate and promote different levels of play. It’s designed to improve motor skills and develop an association with the alphabet.

Mega Bloks Mattel Big Building Bag

Mattel created a big building bag filled with 80 plastic pieces. You can easily clean them, so you reduce the chance of spreading germs. It comes with a handy storage bag that keeps all the pieces together in one place.

SainSmart Jr. Wooden ABC Blocks

This set comes with 40 stackable blocks marked with both letters and numbers. The blocks are made of pinewood and non-toxic, water-based paint, so they’re perfect for younger children.

Best building block sets for kids 4 years and up

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Block Set – 200 Blocks

This 200 wood piece set comes in nine different shapes and a variety of colors. The set weighs a little under 8 pounds and works best for children between 24 months to 8 years old.

Brickyard Building STEM Toys & Activities

Brickyard Building created a 163-piece building block set that comes with movable wheels and toy wrenches. It encourages various types of engagement with over 40 possible designs. The blocks are BPA-free and recommended for kids 4 to 8 years old.

Elongdi 130 Pieces – Magnetic Building Sticks Building Blocks Set

This building block set uses several materials, such as plastic and metal. The set comes with 100 magnetic sticks and is BPA-free as well. It also comes with a storage bag, so you can keep all the pieces in one convenient location. And Elongdi includes a quality warranty for this set.

PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set

PicassoTiles has a 100-piece set that comes with clear, 3D magnetic building blocks and useful playboards. This set is best for kids aged 3 and up and makes for a great challenge for kids who are further along in development.

Melissa & Doug Deluxe Combo Cardboard Blocks

This cardboard block set comes with 40 pieces and easy assembly instructions. Each brick is lightweight and can be wiped clean easily. And it ships in eco-friendly packaging as well, for those who are earth-conscious.

Lego Classic Bricks and Ideas – 123 Pieces

Lego provides a set of classic bricks that comes with building instructions that are useful for children of different age groups. It comes with intentionally varied levels of difficulty, such as easy and advanced building challenges, in order to work with and appeal to different skill levels.

Best building block sets for kids 8 years and up

Discovery Kids Toy Magnetic Tiles 50 Piece

This 50 piece set comes with 25 squares and 25 triangles. The plastic pieces use magnets in order to hold the desired positions and create 3D designs. They are easy to spot clean, so you can prevent dirt and grime from building up.

Lego Classic – 1500 Piece Set

This massive Lego set comes with a variety of pieces, such as windows and building bricks in different colors. This specific set weighs a little under 4 pounds and is recommended for older children.

