Which clothes are best for a Disneyland trip?

There’s something magical about Disneyland for people of all ages. For the youngsters, it’s a chance to feel like they’re in their favorite worlds. For the older crowd, it’s the chance to feel like that kid again. But if you’re going to Disneyland, you’ve got to dress the part. This means wearing clothes you can feel comfortable walking around in all day, preferably with some kind of Disney-related design.

What to wear and not wear

Disney itself offers specific guidelines for what to wear to one of their parks, including Disneyland. It says to dress comfortably and make sure to wear good walking shoes. What you shouldn’t wear are clothes with lots of dangling bits as there’s a risk those bits can get caught in a ride, so a park attendant may prevent you from riding some or all of the rides. You must also wear “family-friendly” clothing, meaning nothing with foul language or images and nothing that shows too much skin. If you do, a park attendant can ask you to purchase something from a gift shop to cover up or ask you to leave the park outright.

Best Disney tops for men

Disney Mad Mickey T-shirt

Disneyland can be as stressful as it is fun, with moments of frustration sprinkled in among the joy. This Mad Mickey shirt captures those feelings. It comes in 12 sizes and 11 colors.

Disney Vacation Mickey T-shirt

Even the top of the Mouse House sometimes needs to take it easy. If you’re on vacation, you may as well wear vacation-based designs. It comes in 24 sizes and six colors.

Disney Disney World 50th Anniversary T-shirt

If you’re celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary, you may as well celebrate one of its park’s anniversaries too. It comes in 24 sizes and eight colors.

Disney Retro T-shirt

This shirt uses a throwback design to really help hit home that feeling of nostalgia that you can have in a Disney park. It comes in 24 sizes and three colors.

Disney Buzz Lightyear T-shirt

Everyone knows that the larger the crowd, the lower the collective level of intelligence. Disneyland is, unfortunately, nothing but crowded. It comes in 21 sizes and six colors.

Best Disney tops for boys

Disney Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey and Friends T-shirt

This fun shirt celebrates both the 50th anniversary of Disney World’s founding and the lovable characters that made Disney so famous. It comes in 24 sizes and eight colors.

Disney Mickey With Headphones T-shirt

If your boy is at that age where he prefers to hide away inside his music, videos and video games, grab him this shirt. Maybe he’ll like it, maybe he’ll hate it, but that’s what happens at that age anyway. It comes in 10 sizes and four colors.

Disney Big Mickey Mouse T-shirt

This image of Mickey is among the more popular ones, and the yellow circle background helps Mickey stand out and helps draw everyone’s eye to you. It comes in five sizes.

Disney Mickey Mouse Americana T-shirt

“As American as” is the start of a phrase that applies to many things, such as baseball and apple pie. Mickey Mouse is among them, too. It comes in 10 sizes and five colors.

Disney “Cars” T-shirt

It’s a bit of a cliche that boys like cars, but still, boys can really like cars. Both the vehicle and the Disney movie. It comes in seven sizes and five designs.

Best Disney tops for women

Disney Sleeping Beauty T-shirt

After a long day of having too much fun, you’re going to need your beauty sleep. You’ll probably need more than a few naps, too. It comes in 24 sizes and seven colors.

Disney Villains T-shirt

Some people have more affinity for Disney villains. It’s not uncommon, not when Disney villains tend to be so good. It comes in 21 sizes and five colors.

Disney Minnie Mouse T-shirt

There is a never-ending range of ways to artistically portray the king or queen of Disney, and these dots are among the more playful ways to do it. It comes in 24 sizes and eight colors.

Disney Sketched Mickey T-shirt

Before Disney was Disney, it all came down to a man named Walt, his dreams and his artistic talents. This celebrates the brand’s humble beginnings. It comes in 24 sizes and two colors.

Disney Daisy And Minnie T-shirt

There’s nothing more fun than a girls’ trip. If that’s what you’re taking, make sure your outfits match it. It comes in 24 sizes and five colors.

Best Disney tops for girls

Disney Mickey And Minnie ’80s Style T-shirt

Throwback T-shirts are always a fun time, even if your girl isn’t old enough to remember that time. She can learn. It comes in 24 sizes and seven colors.

Disney Tye-Dye T-shirt

Tye-dye shirts have been in style for as long as they’ve been around simply because they’re fun. Who doesn’t like a little color? It comes in 24 sizes and 10 colors.

Disney Princess T-shirts Three-Pack

Disneyland trips rarely last just one day because it’s too expensive to make the trip just to go home so soon, and you can’t wear the same clothes each day. These come in six sizes and Ariel, Belle and Cinderella are represented.

Disney Princess T-shirts Five-Pack

If your trip is going to last for up to a week or more, you’ll need more than just three shirts. So get five. These come in 10 sizes and two sets, each set representing different princesses.

Disney Leopard Minnie T-shirt

Leopard prints are a huge corner of the clothing market, and Disney isn’t going to miss out on a market of that size. It comes in 24 sizes and five colors.

