Which Asics golf shoes are best?

Golf shoes are often forgotten when it comes to integral golf equipment yet are easily among the most essential pieces. You won’t have the sturdiest stance without proper golf shoes, which means your swing won’t be perfect. And if your swing isn’t perfect, go ahead and add a few strokes to your game.

The best Asics golf shoes are the Asics Men’s Gel-Course Duo Boa Golf Shoes. They sport a special tying system that’s finely tuned and fast to take off, plus they have excellent grip with plastic spikes.

What to know before you buy Asics golf shoes

Golf shoe types

Asics makes athletic golf shoes, but you may want to consider traditional golf shoes or even golf sandals.

Athletic golf shoes look similar to most athletic footwear. In fact, many Asics golf shoes are visually indistinguishable from the average tennis shoe. They’re typically made of synthetics to be water-resistant and breathable. Better shoes, including Asics’, are filled with padding for shock absorption and comfort. These are perfect for any type of golfer.

golf shoes look similar to most athletic footwear. In fact, many Asics golf shoes are visually indistinguishable from the average tennis shoe. They’re typically made of synthetics to be water-resistant and breathable. Better shoes, including Asics’, are filled with padding for shock absorption and comfort. These are perfect for any type of golfer. Traditional golf shoes are the old-fashioned loafers of yesteryear. They’re usually made of leather, waterproof and highly durable, but have poor breathability and are expensive. They’re best for golfers who like to show off their style.

golf shoes are the old-fashioned loafers of yesteryear. They’re usually made of leather, waterproof and highly durable, but have poor breathability and are expensive. They’re best for golfers who like to show off their style. Sandal golf shoes are just sandals with spikes on the outsole. They’re hard to beat when it comes to comfort and typically the most affordable, but they’re severely lacking in style.

Spiked vs. spikeless

Asics offers both types, and each has its pros and cons.

Spiked golf shoes have the most grip, leading to greater stability and a better swing. They’re especially helpful when playing on slippery or steep terrain and if your swing is big and fast. The spikes can also be replaced or repaired once worn down. However, they tend to be a little more expensive and can be uncomfortable to walk on.

golf shoes have the most grip, leading to greater stability and a better swing. They’re especially helpful when playing on slippery or steep terrain and if your swing is big and fast. The spikes can also be replaced or repaired once worn down. However, they tend to be a little more expensive and can be uncomfortable to walk on. Spikeless golf shoes use little nubs instead of big spikes. This still adds more grip and stability than standard athletic shoes without sacrificing comfort. They’re also safe to wear off the course. However, they don’t match the performance of full spikes, and they cannot be repaired or replaced once worn down.

What to look for in quality Asics golf shoes

Waterproofing

The best Asics golf shoes are completely waterproof. Carefully read the item descriptions when shopping, as some Asics golf shoes are only waterproofed in certain areas rather than across the entire shoe.

Tying method

The best Asics golf shoes use the “Boa system” instead of standard laces. This system allows you to tighten and loosen the shoes with a single knob.

How much you can expect to spend on Asics golf shoes

Asics golf shoes typically cost $50-$300. Older versions of its shoes typically cost less than $100, while the best cost $200-$300. Most cost $90-$180.

Asics golf shoes FAQ

Why can’t I just wear regular athletic shoes?

A. It’s perfectly acceptable to wear regular athletic shoes if you want, especially if you rarely golf or play just for fun. However, if you golf regularly — and you’re competitive — wearing regular athletic shoes instead of golf shoes negatively affects your stance by limiting your stability, balance, and grip. Since a good stance is a basic requirement for a good swing, you’ll need golf shoes if you want to keep your stroke count low.

Is it safe to wear spiked shoes off the course?

A. Generally, spiked shoes are safe to wear off the golf course but uncomfortable, plus the spikes can easily damage some flooring. Wearing them off the course also means the spikes wear down faster, so you won’t get as much use out of them where it matters.

How long do Asics golf shoes last?

A. It depends on how well you take care of them and how often they’re worn. If you’re always on the links and treat them poorly, they likely won’t last more than a year. Infrequent wear and regular maintenance can see them last as long as five years. They last two to three years on average.

What are the best Asics golf shoes to buy?

Top Asics golf shoes

Asics Men’s Gel-Course Duo Boa Golf Shoes

What you need to know: Never worry about laces again with these Asics golf shoes.

What you’ll love: They use Asics’ special “Boa fit” system that includes a knob to tighten the laces and an instant-release button so you can pop right out. There are seven sets of plastic spikes spread around the outsole, and the heel uses gel for extra shock absorption.

What you should consider: They’re expensive. A few consumers reported a clicking noise with each step and that the white shoe turned yellow over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Asics golf shoes for the money

Asics Unisex Gel-Preshot Classic 3 Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These are as simple, comfy and affordable as golf shoes come.

What you’ll love: The outsole is spikeless and rubber for extra comfort while walking but still has enough texture to provide solid grip and traction. It comes in five colors, including a two-tone white, and passes for standard sneakers, so there’s no need to change shoes.

What you should consider: The shoe isn’t waterproof, so damp grass may invade and soak your socks. A few customers reported them to run large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Asics Women’s Gel-Course Glide Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes put a heavy emphasis on comfort.

What you’ll love: The shoe’s upper section has several designs implemented to reduce foot irritation. Gel in the heel and foam in the midsole adds ample cushioning and shock absorption. The outsole is spikeless but has a spike-like pattern for extra traction.

What you should consider: Some purchasers reported them running large. Others found them to run narrow. A few had issues with returning or swapping pairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.