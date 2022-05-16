Which white wrestling shoes are best?

Athletes should always be at their best, and it starts with footwear. The right shoes can make or break your performance, so investing in a comfortable pair of wrestling shoes is a good idea.

There are many colors, but white shoes have a traditional look and go great with any color uniform. If you want high-quality shoes, Asics Men’s Aggressor 4 Wrestling Shoes are excellent. They provide the durability, traction and flexibility you need to perform at the highest level on the mat.

What to know before you buy white wrestling shoes

Size

Like all athletic shoes, wrestling shoes need to fit comfortably. You need always to be comfortable on the mat, whether practicing or in competition. Choosing the right size shoe is critical to ensure that you perform at your best and dramatically reduces the risk of injury.

Rules and regulations

Before you buy a pair of wrestling shoes, be aware of your league’s or school’s rules. Most regulation wrestling shoes don’t have heels and extend above the ankles. The laces must be secured with either an adhesive or a built-in locking system. These are standard rules, but check with your league or school to be sure.

Breathability

Since you’ll be moving around quite a bit as you wrestle, your feet will become hot and sweaty, which can make you uncomfortable and affect your performance. Shoes with breathable mesh uppers provide ventilation to help keep your feet dry and cool.

What to look for in quality white wrestling shoes

Traction

The outsoles of wrestling shoes aren’t as durable as those of other athletic shoes, but they’re designed to provide traction and grip on the mat. It’s an important feature to look for because wrestling involves many quick, agile movements, such as lunges. You don’t want to slip or slide, which can cost you the match or lead to injury.

Lace garage

Lace, or lacing garage, is a term you’ll often see in wrestling shoe specifications. This simply refers to a fastening system used to keep the laces secure. Many leagues and schools require lace garages as a safety protocol, so it’s wise to look for them.

Split sole

Split-sole shoes have two rubberized soles. One is underneath the ball of the foot and the other underneath the heel. These shoes bend more easily, so they offer more flexibility and traction. Unisole shoes have one long piece of rubber on the outsole, and although they don’t provide the same flexibility and grip, they’re slightly more durable than split-sole shoes.

How much you can expect to spend on white wrestling shoes

You can get a reliable pair of wrestling shoes for $60-$100, but more durable shoes featuring advanced engineering can cost up to $180.

White wrestling shoes FAQ

What is TPU?

A. Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is a sturdy plastic material resistant to bending and cracking, commonly used in wrestling shoes’ toes.

How long do wrestling shoes last?

A. Wrestling shoes aren’t as durable as other athletic shoes since they have thin soles. With regular use, they should last you six to 12 months, but can last longer if cared for properly and worn strictly for wrestling.

What are the best white wrestling shoes to buy?

Top white wrestling shoes

Asics Men’s Aggressor 4 Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: These high-end shoes boast a classic look and offer elite performance on the mat for wrestlers of all skill levels.

What you’ll love: They provide a secure locked-down fit, rugged durability and have an outsole that delivers excellent grip and traction. The single-layer mesh tongue and seamless Ecsaine upper offer superior breathability and a sockliner made of ethylene-vinyl acetate offers added comfort for a secure fit.

What you should consider: They have a narrow fit and aren’t as lightweight as some other Asics wrestling shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top white wrestling shoes for the money

Nike Men’s Fury Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: These are perfect for those looking for stylish and reliable wrestling shoes from a top brand at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: They provide excellent traction with a locked-down fit and have a single-layer mesh upper for maximum breathability, keeping your feet ventilated and cool. They meet lacing regulations for professional competitions and come in a stylish white and gold style and a classic white and grey.

What you should consider: They run small, so it’s best to buy a half-size up. Some customers also complained about the outsole not being as durable as it should.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Asics Men’s JB Elite V Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a traditional look and are excellent for wrestlers who want a solid combination of flexibility and durability.

What you’ll love: The jacquard mesh helps keep your feet cool during practice and competitions, letting you move with increased flexibility. The lightweight film layer creates additional support and the flexible outsole lets you move with greater agility and stability. They feature gold accents for extra style on the mat.

What you should consider: It may take some time to break them in, and some customers reported that the sockliner came loose after wearing them just a few times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

