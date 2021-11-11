Seneca pumped for district title game after win over Aurora

The Seneca Indians were able to upset the Aurora Houn’ Dawgs last week to advance to the Class Three District six title game. There’s no doubt the Indians were pumped to come out on top in such a big game and now Seneca is hunting for its first district title since 2013.

Jaxson Graham said, “It felt pretty awesome, last year we went to their house and beat them. This year we did the same thing, but this year it seems a lot tougher, but I think we prepared well throughout the week.”

Brock Hultman said, “We’re feeling pretty good knocking off the one seed. We’re capable of keeping this going and we’re gonna win this championship. I feel like we have a bunch of confidence, I feel like we can do it.”

Cody Hilburn said, “Our team has been consistent all year, we got a great group of kids, a great senior class full of a lot of great leadership. Really, they’ve showed up every week on Monday ready to prepare the right way and this week’s been no different.”

Seneca had some tricks up their sleeve the other night when they defeated Aurora, the number one ranked team. It just shows that ranking and record doesn’t really matter at the end of the day. They think they can beat anybody out in front of them.

Jaxson Graham said, “Oh yeah, our coach hypes us up all the time. I think we can do it and I think the team thinks we can do it and that’s a big part of being able to do it is knowing that we can do it.”

Brock Hultman said, “I’ve gone up against all different types of matchups. People my size, people over 100 pounds bigger than me, all that, I think we can be ready for anything.”

Cody Hilburn said, “I think our kids are confident right now. I think anytime you play in our conference and you play some of the caliber teams we play, we told our kids all year it’s never been about the regular season, it’s always been about playing our best football at the end of the season and I think we are.”

Seneca will face Mountain Grove on the road Friday evening at 7:00.