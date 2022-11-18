According to the Associated Press, power outages due to severe weather have doubled in the past 20 years.

Which Honda generator is best?

Generators are well known for supplying power when storms knock out power at home or work. But they also provide power for campers, tailgaters and medical equipment. And they’re popular with contractors needing a portable source of electricity at job sites.

Honda has a stellar reputation for gasoline engines in everything from power equipment to jet engines, and Honda generators are known for their reliability and durability. For its reliable and consistent power, the best Honda generator is the Honda 3,000-Watt Gasoline Generator.

What to know before you buy a Honda generator

Which type of generator is best for you?

There are two types of generators:

Traditional generators are less expensive and generate power from the motor’s output shaft. Their design can produce more power than inverter generators, but they’re noisier, too. Traditional generators are prone to power surges, which could temporarily affect lighting and even damage computers or television sets.

How much wattage do you need?

For smaller requirements like camping or tailgating, 1,000 watts should be sufficient. Backing up your home during a storm outage can be supported by 3,000 to 4,000 watts. Commercial projects may need 5,000 watts or more.

Running wattage is the amount of electricity required to keep appliances running. This is the number used to calculate the amount of wattage needed to maintain essential appliances during an outage. Keep in mind that most appliances have a starting wattage that’s double or triple the running wattage. The starting wattage is what is needed to get the appliance initially turned on.

Instead of adding up the wattage for everything you could power during an outage, make a calculation of the things you absolutely would need and base your purchase on that number. Most people don’t turn on everything with a generator anyway.

Are generators permitted in your community?

Some communities and homeowners associations have ordinances against using generators at night due to noise concerns. Most Honda generators are quiet enough that you can still have a regular conversation nearby, but check your local ordinances to make sure they’re OK.

What to look for in a quality Honda generator

Starter

Smaller Honda generators have a pull-cord start. Other generators have an electric push-button start with a battery backup. They also include a pull-cord start if the push-button is experiencing difficulty.

Run time

Each generator has a different run time based on the size of the tank, the overall wattage being pulled and whether it is a traditional or inverter style. Inverter generators run longer.

Transportation

Smaller Honda generators weigh 29 to 50 pounds and can be moved easily from place to place. Larger generators can weigh over 100 pounds and come with wheels and a protective roll cage.

Carbon monoxide detector

Honda installs a CO Minder detector in each generator. It measures the level of nearby carbon monoxide and signals if levels get above the normal limits. This is important when you are using the generator inside or in a cramped space.

How much you can expect to spend on a Honda generator

Honda generators are priced between $800-$5,500. The price increases with higher wattages and style of generator, with inverter generators costing more.

Honda generator FAQ

Do Honda generators have a warranty?

A. Both residential and commercial Honda generators have a limited warranty that varies between 12 to 36 months based on the model. Check your owners manual for details about the warranty’s length and specific coverage.

What happens if the generator runs out of fuel?

A. A Honda generator is solidly crafted and should not incur damage to the coils if it runs out of fuel. It still is not ideal for the motor if the fuel tank empties. Dirt deposits can be pulled up from the bottom.

What if I have questions about how to use my generator?

A. Honda has a full array of online instructional videos that address issues of connecting your generator to your home, maintenance, setup and storage.

What’s the best Honda generator to buy?

Top Honda generator

Honda 3,000-Watt Gasoline Generator

What you need to know: This is the generator to keep your home running when the power goes out unexpectedly.

What you’ll love: With 25 horsepower, this generator is quiet and reliable. It has a 6-circuit manual transfer switch and a carbon monoxide detection system. A two-wheel roller and 50-foot power cord are included.

What you should consider: It weighs 132 pounds and is not easily transported.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Honda generator for the money

Honda EG2800i Portable Inverter Generator

What you need to know: This affordable generator is small and portable but has up to 12 hours of power supply.

What you’ll love: The inverter technology provides 2,800 watts of quiet power. A single tank can power your home or job site all day. It has a carbon monoxide monitor and a full three-year warranty.

What you should consider: Some users reported the pull cord felt lightweight for regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Honda EU1000i Inverter Generator

What you need to know: This is the generator for powering a few small home items or when you’re camping or tailgating.

What youâ€™ll love: It weighs only 29 pounds for easy portability. It can be combined with another EU1000i using a connecting cord for 2,000 watts of power. The carbon monoxide monitor will shut down when levels cross the threshold for safety.

What you should consider: It’s designed for smaller projects, not heavy use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

