The concept of raised-bed gardens has been around since medieval times. Today, they are seemingly more popular than ever, especially in urban areas. A raised-bed garden is a space-saving way to have a well-organized garden system that is better for plants than growing them at ground level.

It is important to understand that raised-bed gardening is different from container gardening. The soil is enclosed with a raised-bed garden, but it is still sitting directly on top of the ground. This key factor allows the roots to grow beyond the depth of the garden walls so the plants can flourish. With container gardening, there is limited space for the roots to grow, so plant growth is stunted.

What are the benefits of a raised-bed garden?

When you grow plants in a raised bed, whether they are for admiring or eating, the raised design helps keep weeds and pests away, allowing your plants to flourish in a healthier environment. Additionally, this gardening method helps prevent soil compaction, provides better drainage and allows you to plant earlier in the season because soil is warmer when it is above ground level.

Aesthetically, a raised-bed garden system lets you define your garden design any way you desire, allowing you to neatly organize what goes where. A raised-bed garden is also easier on your back because you don’t need to bend so far over while working. Many individuals enjoy sitting on a small garden stool while tending their raised-bed garden.

What you need to know before buying a raised-bed garden

Before buying the items you need to start a raised-bed garden, you’ll need to do a little thinking and make some critical decisions. Here are a few things to consider before making any purchases:

Where is the best place to plant a raised-bed garden?

A garden needs a minimum of six to eight hours of sun each day. The first thing you need to do is find an area on your property that receives enough sunlight.

What can be planted in a raised-bed garden?

The beauty of having a raised-bed garden is that you can grow just about anything you’d like. This includes flowers, vegetables, ornamental grass, shrubs and even trees.

How large does a raised bed garden need to be?

While the answer to this question is somewhat dependent on what you want to grow, there are a couple of basic guidelines to follow when planning the size of your raised-bed garden. Since you want to reach all of your plants without straining, never go more than 4 feet wide.

However, if the garden will be against a wall or a fence, a 2-foot wide raised-bed is a better option. In general, most raised-bed gardens are anywhere from 4 to 8 feet long.

Can animals get to a raised-bed garden?

While a raised-bed garden is a deterrent to several critters, some may still be large enough, curious enough and crafty enough to cause a problem. While garden fencing is a good solution in most instances, if you have persistent pests, you may need to install some hardware cloth over your raised bed garden for added protection.

What do I need to buy for a raised-bed garden?

Now that you have a better idea of what a raised-bed garden is, it’s time to look at the essential items you’ll need to purchase.

Greenes Fence Raised Garden Bed Planter

The quick, no-tool assembly of this raised-bed planter makes it very appealing. It has an open bottom and is made from pre-galvanized powder-coated steel.

Sold by Amazon

Greenes Fence Premium Cedar Raised Garden Bed

This large raised-bed garden is made from untreated premium cedar so it is safe for vegetables. The open-bottom frame is ideal as it gives the plants to grow as well as supports your garden.

Sold by Amazon

Miracle-Gro Nature’s Care Organic & Natural Raised Bed Plant Food

For the best results, the soil in your raised-bed garden should be two parts topsoil and one part compost. To keep your plants healthy, you need to feed them as well. One 3-pound bag of this organic plant food can keep your raised-bed garden nourished for up to two months.

Sold by Amazon

Scotts Earthgro Brown Mulch

On top of your soil, you need to add a thin layer of mulch. Too much and you’ll invite disease, not enough, and it won’t combat the weeds. This quality product from a trusted company contains 1.5 cubic feet of mulch.

Sold by Home Depot

Raindrip Drip Irrigation Kit

Once your raised-bed garden has been built, filled, and the plants have been fed, you need to get water to those plants’ root system. This fully customizable drip irrigation kit is designed to water up to 20 plants. It even comes with a timer so you never miss out on watering your raised-bed garden.

Sold by Amazon

