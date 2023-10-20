Le Creuset interchangeable knobs make great holiday gifts

For most people, the knob on Le Creuset cookware is more of an afterthought than anything. Sure, it serves an important purpose. It must be oven-safe and easy to grip to lift those heavy cast-iron lids. But let’s face it — the knobs aren’t the most beautiful parts of heirloom cookware. Until now, that is.

Did you know you can change the knob on your Le Creuset and that the replacement knobs the French cookware company sells are not only functional (oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, unlike some of the included knobs, which are only safe up to 390 degrees) but also pretty? Suppose you’re looking for a way to upgrade your Le Creuset (or searching for the perfect holiday gift for the kitchen lover who already has everything). In that case, a decorative knob in shiny gold or a flower design might just make that Le Creuset sparkle.

How to change the knobs on Le Creuset cookware

To swap out the knob on your Dutch oven or another piece of cookware, all you need is a screwdriver, and it only takes a few minutes. Just make sure you check what size knob you need. They come in small, medium and large to fit different sizes of cookware lids.

The Le Creuset website has all the details, including an illustrated guide to make the swap.

Upgraded Le Creuset knobs to level up your favorite cookware

Le Creuset Stainless Steel Flower Knob

While coquetes in fun shapes bring all kinds of whimsy to the kitchen, they aren’t as practical as a classic Dutch oven. Swapping your standard round knob for this flower-shaped one can achieve a similar effect. Made from brushed stainless steel, it’s safe up to 500 degrees, and its scalloped edge makes it easy to grip.

Le Creuset Signature Stainless Steel Knob

The signature stainless-steel knob is the same size and shape as the black one that comes standard on many Le Creuset cookware pieces. But since it’s made of steel, it’s safe to use in a much higher oven temperature — 500 degrees instead of 390, making it a great choice for home cooks who like to bake at high temperatures. It comes in silver, light gold, gold, copper and iridescent, so you can choose the perfect color to match your Le Creuset’s enamel finish.

Le Creuset Figural Heart Knob

Perfect for any home cook who makes every dish with love, this heart-shaped metal knob has a brushed light gold finish that complements any color of Le Creuset cookware. It’s also safe at any oven temperature, making it perfect for cooks and bakers alike.

Le Creuset Signature Gold Knob

The signature round steel knobs are also available on Amazon in most of the same colors — copper, gold, iridescent and silver.

STAUB Animal Knob

You can still get in on the fun if you’re a Staub owner instead of Le Creuset. These interchangeable knobs come in animal shapes, with a fish, cow, pig, snail and rooster to choose from.

