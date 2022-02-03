Which mini bowl is best?

Everyone likes to have a fully-stocked kitchen. And while you may tend to stock up on mixing bowls or salad bowls, it’s important to have small bowls for holding smaller items. Mini bowls have a number of uses in the kitchen and dining room, including for condiments, ingredients, garnish, individual seasoning and more. They also come in various materials, such as glass, copper, wood and plastic. The Libbey Small Glass Bowls with Lids are durable, lead-free and dishwasher-safe.

What to know before you buy a mini bowl

Uses for mini bowls

You can use mini bowls in a number of ways. One of the most common uses is to hold spices, like cinnamon, salt or cayenne pepper. These bowls could also hold chopped veggies used for seasoning, such as ginger, scallions and garlic.

The same idea goes for creating a more aesthetically pleasing presentation on your dining table. Mini bowls are an excellent way to serve your condiments when you don’t want full bottles of mustard and ketchup on the table. Put condiments, relish and mayo into mini bowls to make them easy to reach and share among guests during a meal. You could also serve lemon wedges, pickles, olives and other garnishes in mini bowls instead of taking up space with bigger bowls. Or you could put a small amount of different jams and jellies in mini bowls for house guests eating breakfast with you.

Different occasions

Purchase a set of mini bowls for casual dining as well as a set for formal dining. There are plenty of mini bowl options for more casual occasions, but you will also want a set for formal occasions, such as graduation parties, anniversaries and more.

Splurge

You will most likely use these mini bowls for years to come, so don’t be afraid to spend a little extra on a high-quality option. Splurge a little to get exactly the kind of mini bowl you want.

What to look for in a quality mini bowl

Material

Mini bowls come in various materials, each of which have specific purposes. Depending on what you plan on using your mini bowls for, you may find one material works better for your needs than others.

Glass mini bowls are nonreactive, which means they won’t chemically impact the texture, color or taste of the food, but they’re also breakable.

are nonreactive, which means they won’t chemically impact the texture, color or taste of the food, but they’re also breakable. Metal mini bowls are versatile, ultra-durable and inexpensive, but they can also retain high temperatures if they’re holding hot liquids.

are versatile, ultra-durable and inexpensive, but they can also retain high temperatures if they’re holding hot liquids. Ceramic mini bowls have a beautiful and decorative look, but they’re prone to breaking or cracking.

have a beautiful and decorative look, but they’re prone to breaking or cracking. Copper mini bowls have a classic look, but they’re also the most expensive.

have a classic look, but they’re also the most expensive. Plastic mini bowls are lightweight, unbreakable and inexpensive, but they can melt on hot surfaces.

are lightweight, unbreakable and inexpensive, but they can melt on hot surfaces. Wood and natural material mini bowls have a warm feel and look, but they don’t always offer a smooth, nonporous surface.

have a warm feel and look, but they don’t always offer a smooth, nonporous surface. Silicone mini bowls are virtually indestructible, collapsible, simple to clean, nonstick and temperature-proof. However, they can also hold onto some pungent odors.

Color

Classic white bowls in bone china or porcelain are an excellent option. You can never go wrong with white bowls since they’re both beautiful and versatile. Food tends to look more appetizing and elegant on a white background. That being said, if you have a favorite color or simply prefer brightly colored housewares, there are plenty of aesthetically pleasing mini bowls in an assortment of hues on the market.

Amount of bowls in set

Buy sets of mini bowls that are large enough to host a large dinner party. Most bowl sets come with a variety of sizes. Mini bowl sets include about six to 10 mini bowls. If you need to, you can purchase more than one of the same set of mini bowls to accommodate the number of people you expect to have at a dinner party.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini bowl

A set of mini bowls ranges in price from about $10-$30, depending on the materials, construction, quality and features.

Mini bowl FAQ

What are pinch bowls?

A. Pinch bowls, also known as condiment cups, are mini bowls meant for holding single condiments or ingredients. They are seamless and smooth on the inside, so the contents don’t catch on them. Professional chefs often like to have pinch bowls on hand while they’re cooking, but they can be helpful for anyone cooking at home.

What can you serve in a mini bowl?

A. You can serve salted nuts, spiced or candied nuts, condiments, dips and your favorite candies in mini bowls. Don’t limit yourself; you can truly serve almost anything you want in a mini bowl.

What’s the best mini bowl to buy?

Top mini bowl

Libbey Small Glass Bowls with Lids

What you need to know: This set comes with eight mini glass bowls with lids that are 6.25 ounces each.

What you’ll love: The bowls are durable, lead-free and dishwasher safe for a stress-free cleanup. They’re ideal for healthy snacks and weekly meal prepping.

What you should consider: According to some consumers, the lids of these bowls are not leakproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mini bowl for the money

Roucerlin Mini Prep Bowls

What you need to know: Appetizers, snacks and dips would all work well in this set of six 4.5-ounce bowls.

What you’ll love: These square bowls feature rounded edges and a wide, flat bottom. They’re perfect for using in the kitchen as well as barbecues, camping, picnics and parties.

What you should consider: The bowls are much smaller than you might expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Now Designs Terracotta Pinch Bowls

What you need to know: Keep all of your ingredients nearby while cooking with this set of six terracotta-colored bowls.

What you’ll love: These versatile bowls can be used as serving dishes for finger foods, candy, snacks and condiments or as a small trinket tray or jewelry dish. The glazed interior of each bowl features a different color that beautifully contrasts the terracotta.

What you should consider: The rounded bottoms of these bowls make them susceptible to rolling or tipping over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

