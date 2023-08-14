It is, without a doubt, the summer of “Barbie.” And if you’re headed to the theater to see Greta Gerwig’s masterpiece one more time, you should definitely stop for a sweet treat on the way, because of course, Starbucks has a Barbie Frappuccino on its secret menu, adding to its already existing Strawberry Creme Frappuccino, Strawberry Acai Refreshers and Pink Drink.

The extremely pink drink has been popping up all over TikTok and other social media sites, and we’re pretty sure it’s the exact same color as a Barbie Dreamhouse. We can absolutely envision Margot Robbie sipping on one of these while belting out “Closer to Fine” in her pink Corvette — and you should, too.

How to order a Barbie Frappuccino from the Starbucks secret menu

To get your own Barbie Frappuccino, just ask for a vanilla bean creme Frappuccino with half-and-half instead of milk. Then add three pumps of vanilla syrup, two pumps of strawberry puree and dragonfruit. Don’t skip the whip on top and ask for extra dragonfruit crumbles to top it off. Voila! Your own Instagram-worthy drink that will look right at home rollerblading at the beach or at girls’ night.

Those who have tried the Barbie Frappuccino also say you can make some customizations so it’s more your taste. Many reviewers say it’s extremely sweet, and you can skip the vanilla syrup if you want to tone it down. Others recommend swapping the dragonfruit crumbles on top for freeze-dried strawberry, chocolate curls or a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

We have a feeling Ken would definitely opt for the chocolate drizzle, while Allen would go rogue and add a dusting of vanilla powder to his Barbie Frap.

But if you’d rather get your Starbucks fix at home, you can stock your fridge with the drinks below, including a few Instagram-worthy pink options.

The best Starbucks drinks you can stock at home

Starbucks Pink & Paradise Drink, 2 Flavor Variety Pack

If you’re looking for a pink drink that isn’t quite as intense as a Barbie Frappuccino, this variety pack features a bottled version of the cult favorite Pink Drink, a refreshing, strawberry and acai coconut beverage that hits the spot on any summer day. The other drink in the pack is pineapple passionfruit flavored, and our mouths are already watering.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Frappuccino Mini 2 Flavor Variety Pack

If you’re craving Frappuccino flavors but can’t quite handle the milkshake-sized concoctions Starbucks serves up in-store, these mini cans might be just what you need. Available in Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha, they provide the perfect sweet pick-me-up to get you through that afternoon slump.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Espresso Coffee

For a bit more of a pick-me-up, these canned espresso drinks pack a caffeinated punch with a double shot in each serving — plus smooth caramel, mocha, vanilla and white chocolate flavors to help wash it down.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks RTD Energy Drink, Refreshers, 3 Flavor Variety Pack

For another take on a refreshing summer drink (or one that’s pink), this variety pack of Refreshers features three flavors of fruit juices blended with coconut water that’s sweet, hydrating and true to its name, refreshing.

Sold by Amazon

