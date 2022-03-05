Which margarita gift set is best?

A popular and beloved drink, the margarita is a versatile cocktail that’s easy to make at home. Its traditional form features three simple ingredients, but the signature margarita glass is what really makes the drink stand out.

A margarita set is a terrific gift for any cocktail enthusiast. For those in need of high-quality glasses, the Dos Sueños Margarita Hand Blown Glass Set is a high-end top pick. Margarita sets are highly varied, however, so it’s important to pair the right accessories with the right person.

What to know before you buy a margarita gift set

What is a margarita?

The margarita is a cocktail made of tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice. Most recipes tend to call for a ratio of two parts tequila to one part orange liqueur and one part juice, but many bartenders will tweak the ratios slightly to their personal tastes. The contents are put into a shaker with ice and then poured into a glass over ice.

Cointreau is the preferred orange liqueur, though triple sec or Grand Marnier may also be used. Different types of tequila may be used to influence the tastes; the margarita also welcomes a variety of fruit mixes or syrups to add flavor as well. What’s more, while it’s traditionally made on the rocks, it may also be made with crushed ice in a blender as a frozen drink. Lastly, the rim of the glass is often lined with salt.

Serving glass

While margaritas are often served in standard rocks glasses, it’s the margarita glass named after the cocktail that it’s most synonymous with. The margarita glass is a variation on the Champagne coupe, with a wide rim and bowl that attaches to a long stem. The bowl tends to be deeper than a Champagne coup to fit the ice, while also showing off a salt rim and fruit garnishes. Gift sets usually include 2-4 margarita glasses.

Margarita mix

Most margarita sets feature a cocktail mix that is meant as a convenient substitute for the orange liqueur and lime juice. These are useful for those more casual margarita enthusiasts or anyone who would prefer a drink that’s quick and easy to make. These are especially popular for parties or other events where there isn’t the time or energy to make individual cocktails; squeezing limes can especially be tedious.

What to look for in a quality margarita gift set

Flavors

While traditionally margaritas feature a splash of lime, some options showcase other fruit for a different taste. Some sets may include flavor mixes or flavored syrups, such as strawberry or mango, for those who want a fruitier cocktail. Adding fruit flavors can also help diminish the taste of the tequila for those who find it too powerful. To make your drink extra special looking, try to garnish the glass with a fruit that matches the flavor.

Bar accessories

Some margarita sets will include various cocktail accessories that support making a range of other drinks. A shaker is often included, as margaritas require shaking and pouring. Some shakers feature a slotted opening in the lid along with a cap to cover it while shaking. Other shakers may include a large strainer that fits over the mouth of the unit when the lid is removed. The latter option is more versatile and allows for a quicker pour.

Pitcher

Certain sets may feature a margarita pitcher for serving drinks. This is a useful option for those who may frequently host or those who would rather make margaritas in bulk instead of one at a time. Pitchers tend to match the aesthetics of any glasses that may be included.

How much you can expect to spend on a margarita gift set

Margarita gift sets cost anywhere from $20-$50, depending on what accessories are included. Those that focus on high-quality glassware can cost more than $50.

Margarita gift set FAQ

What are some variations on the margaritas?

A. The foundation of the margarita allows for a seemingly endless array of variations. Some may pour in some sparkling water for a spritzer version, while others may add fresh fruit, such as watermelon, or herbs, like fresh mint. When making a frozen margarita, fruit can be blended in as well for a frothy, slushy drink. Margaritas can also be made virgin, swapping out tequila with flavored water or club soda.

When was margarita invented?

A. The exact date and place the margarita was first made are uncertain, with many sources taking credit. Its invention is generally placed in the 1930s or early 1940s in Mexico, although some legends claim it was first made in Texas. Much of the lore around the margarita credits a woman as the inspiration whose name may have been Rita.

What’s the best margarita gift set to buy?

Top margarita gift set

Dos Sueños Margarita Hand Blown Glass Set

What you need to know: This stunning set of four beautiful margarita glasses features traditional Mexican confetti aesthetics.

What you’ll love: This is a high-quality, handblown glassware set that serves up to four people. Confetti design is colorful and authentic. Impressive 16-ounce capacity.

What you should consider: This set is quite expensive for just four glasses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top margarita gift set for the money

Thoughtfully Gifts Skinny Margarita Set

What you need to know: This novelty gift set includes a margarita cocktail mix along with the glasses you need to get a party started.

What you’ll love: This set features a skinny margarita mix — just add tequila. It includes a shaker to mix the drink and a pair of cactus-shaped shot glasses. It also comes with 2 ounces of rimming salt.

What you should consider: The plastic shaker lid is flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Craft Connections Margarita Cocktail Kit

What you need to know: This quality cocktail set offers a chance to make delicious margaritas as well as a variety of other drinks.

What you’ll love: This detailed set includes a cocktail shaker, citrus squeezer and stainless steel jigger to make a range of cocktails. A pair of rocks glasses is suitable for margaritas and other beverages. It even comes with some delicious lime margarita salt.

What you should consider: It’s expensive and lacks other cocktail accessories like a spoon or muddler.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

