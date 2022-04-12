Which Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set is best?

Baking cookies with your children or grandchildren is a time-honored tradition. There’s nothing wrong with the classic circle shape, but your children will love the hands-on work of using a cookie cutter, and the Mickey Mouse shapes pair perfectly with your Disney movie night. Plus, a good set can be used on more than just cookies.

The best Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set is the Elfkitwang Mickey And Minnie-Themed Cookie Cutter Set. It includes multiple sizes of Mickey and Minnie’s silhouettes and some other fun shapes like Mickey’s hands and feet.

What to know before you buy a Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set

Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set types

Mickey Mouse cookie cutters can be one of four types.

Cutout cutters are the classic idea. You press them down into the dough, and the edges cut out the outline of your shape.

What’s included

Mickey Mouse cookie cutters come in a surprisingly large variety of shapes, plus a given set can have any number of them. Some even have extras like cleaning wands or pipettes.

Most include, at the very least, the outline of Mickey’s head. Many also include Minnie-shaped heads. Other common shapes are Mickey’s hands and feet. If there’s a particular shape you’re looking for, it’s likely just a matter of time before you find it.

What to look for in a quality Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set

Material

Most Mickey Mouse cookie cutters are made of metal, plastic or silicone.

Metal cutters can be either tin, aluminum or stainless steel. Tin is cheap, flimsy and rusts. Aluminum is also a little flimsy, but affordable and naturally rust resistant. Stainless steel is the most durable, but can still be bent if subjected to enough force.

Nonstick

Some Mickey Mouse cookie cutters are nonstick to help keep your cookie operation flowing. It isn’t the end of the world if they aren’t, but it absolutely helps.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set

Most Mickey Mouse cookie cutter sets cost $5-$15, though some can cost up to $30. Some extra-pricey sets can reach highs of $60-plus.

Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set FAQ

How should I clean and care for my Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set?

A. Unlike most kitchen gear, many cookie cutters can’t be run through your dishwasher. Hand-washing them is relatively straightforward: simply drop them into a sink full of hot soapy water and scrub. You may need to use a little elbow grease to remove all the remnants of dough — some cutter sets include a brush for just this purpose.

Once they’re dry, you need to store them properly to prevent damage. Most are made of sturdy stainless steel, but even these types of cutters can still bend if tossed into the average kitchen drawer. Instead, you’ll want to keep them in their own storage unit. Plastic bins are the most common.

How do I get the cleanest cuts from my Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set?

A. That depends on the dough you’re cutting, but there are a few general tips you can follow. The first is to use metal cutters — they have sharper edges than any other material so have an easier time, well, cutting. Secondly, grease or flour your cutters before each cut. Common cooking spray works especially well.

What’s the best Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set to buy?

Top Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set

Elfkitwang Mickey And Minnie-Themed Cookie Cutter Set

What you need to know: This brightly colored set is excellent for parent-child activities.

What you’ll love: This 15-piece set includes four sizes each of Mickey and Minnie heads, one each of glove, foot, bow and heart, a cleaning wand, a skewer and a stamp. Each cutter has a bright plastic covering on one side for protection and easy identification.

What you should consider: Most of the pieces in this set are too small to be used for cookies, instead being intended for cutting fun shapes out of other foods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mickey Mouse cookie cutter set for the money

BakingWorld Mickey Mouse Cookie Cutter Set

What you need to know: This 10-piece set is full of fun Mickey- and Minnie-related shapes.

What you’ll love: It includes four different sizes of Mickey’s head, four of Minnie’s head and a smiling Mickey cutter. They are made of rigid stainless steel that won’t bend easily. They’re also great for cutting sandwiches into fun shapes.

What you should consider: You might not realize what the small green tools that come with it are for. (They’re for pressing in the filling.)

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Texasdeluxe Mickey-Shape Cookie Cutter Mold Set

What you need to know: This five-piece set can create richly detailed Mickey and Minnie faces.

What you’ll love: It includes one each of Mickey- and Minnie-shaped cutter, one each of Mickey- and Minnie-shaped press molds and a miniature pipette for carefully adding food coloring to each section.

What you should consider: The imprint molds can be difficult to pull from some doughs without damaging the shape. All pieces must be washed and dried by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

