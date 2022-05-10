Which dresser drawer organizer is best?

A dresser drawer organizer is an affordable and convenient way to customize bedroom storage space. It divides your clothing and accessories for easy access so that you don’t have to dig through everything you own for that one shirt or pair of socks you need. Start your search with the Space Aid Bamboo Drawer Dividers With Inserts And Labels for an attractive and highly customizable bamboo organizer.

What to know before you buy a dresser drawer organizer

Materials

Some dresser drawer organizers are made from the cotton and canvas you see used for hanging closet organizers. These organizers are flexible and can be folded up and tucked away if you don’t want to use them anymore. Other dresser drawer organizers are made from sturdy plastic or wood. Bamboo is the most common wood for organizers. It is attractive and stylish, but plastic is less expensive and easier to clean.

Sizes

The average dresser drawer is about 30-60 inches wide, 15-20 inches deep and 25-45 inches tall. Keep in mind that a fabric organizer will be easier to fit into a tight space, whereas you’ll need more exact measurements for organizers constructed with hard edges. If your dresser is custom or has uncommon measurements, you may want to get a few small organizers to arrange accordingly.

Styles

Once you’ve figured out the measurements for a drawer, consider what you’ll store in the drawer and what organizer style can serve you best.

Standard organizer : This comes as one piece with designated compartments to divide your clothes. Some are fabric and foldable, while others are made from wood or plastic.

: This comes as one piece with designated compartments to divide your clothes. Some are fabric and foldable, while others are made from wood or plastic. Drawer dividers : These are adjustable, lockable single panels you space apart vertically or horizontally to divide a drawer into two or three separate spaces. They are great if you want to generally organize by color or separate all the t-shirts from all the tank tops. They are made from plastic or wood.

: These are adjustable, lockable single panels you space apart vertically or horizontally to divide a drawer into two or three separate spaces. They are great if you want to generally organize by color or separate all the t-shirts from all the tank tops. They are made from plastic or wood. Individualized : This one utilizes a series of round, square honeycomb or diamond-shaped compartments to separate individual items that might be small or delicate, like socks, underwear, ties or undershirts. It can be made from fabric, plastic or wood.

: This one utilizes a series of round, square honeycomb or diamond-shaped compartments to separate individual items that might be small or delicate, like socks, underwear, ties or undershirts. It can be made from fabric, plastic or wood. Stackable: This organizer features assorted trays or bins that lock together or fit together side-by-side in a drawer. You can organize them however you want and move them to accommodate your needs and spatial constraints. The bins are made from fabric, plastic or wood.

What to look for in a quality dresser drawer organizer

Gentle on drawers

The best organizers won’t damage or scratch the drawers. To ensure this, look for anti-slip grips on the sides or bottoms of organizers. Anti-slip is especially important with hard materials like plastic or wood. If the organizer is made from fabric, make sure it’s not going to shed and that the color won’t rub off and stain the dresser.

Easy to clean

A dresser drawer organizer is designed to make your life easier and should be low maintenance. Easy care instructions include a quick wipe-down with a wet towel. If the organizer is made from plastic, you can use little soap and water. A good organizer won’t retain unpleasant odors.

Durability

A high-quality organizer should last you a long time. For fabric organizers, this means strong stitches, so the seams don’t tear or wear out. They feature lightweight boards on the inside to help them retain their shape. A durable plastic doesn’t crack, and a durable wood won’t split or splinter.

How much you can expect to spend on a dresser drawer organizer

Dresser drawer organizers usually come in sets that cost $12-$30, with the price fluctuating based on the materials used and the number of pieces involved.

Dresser drawer organizer FAQ

How do you stop a dresser drawer organizer from sliding?

A. If you are using a set of smaller organizers that won’t stay in place, try placing an anti-slip shelf liner beneath them. If that doesn’t work, Command strips can help secure the organizers without causing damage to the drawer.

Can cloth organizers go in the washing machine?

A. Most cloth organizers have plastic or cardboard inside them for added durability, so putting these organizers in the washing machine could ruin them. Check the packaging or label for acceptable cleaning practices.

What’s the best dresser drawer organizer to buy?

Top dresser drawer organizer

Space Aid Bamboo Drawer Dividers With Inserts And Labels

What you need to know: This set comes with four bamboo drawer dividers, five bamboo inserts and 30 label stickers.

What you’ll love: It’s well made and the bamboo is attractive. The dividers are expandable and the included inserts make the compartment size adjustable. The set is suitable for kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, and the labels are a nice touch for a guest room or baby dresser.

What you should consider: The dividers don’t always stay firmly in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dresser drawer organizer for the money

Criusia Foldable Drawer Organizer Set

What you need to know: This set comes with six collapsible fabric organizers in several sizes.

What you’ll love: The organizers have boards inside that make them sturdy. The fabric is well-stitched and tear-resistant. The organizers are lightweight and can be arranged to accommodate multiple drawer sizes. They are easy to wipe clean.

What you should consider: There might be a slight odor when the bins are first opened.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Poeland Honeycomb Drawer Divider

What you need to know: This set comes with eight pieces that connect into 18 honeycomb-shaped compartments for small items such as ties, socks or underwear.

What you’ll love: You can custom-cut the plastic to fit in a drawer, using as many or as few honeycombs as you prefer. It’s an attractive, durable and space-saving organizer available in pink, green, grey or white.

What you should consider: The compartments don’t fit large or bulky clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.