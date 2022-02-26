Which fireclay sink is best for your household?

Fireclay sinks undergo a unique heating process at extreme temperatures, which fuzes the porcelain enamel finish to the ceramic. This creates a rustic-looking sink with a handcrafted quality. While they are available in various shapes and styles, the most common is a farmhouse sink, which is much deeper than a standard kitchen sink and is better suited to traditional and classically styled kitchens.

If you plan to remodel your kitchen this year or are looking to replace an old or damaged sink, perhaps a fireclay sink would be a good option. The Rohl Single Bowl Fireclay Sink is a top choice, an elegant model with rounded corners and edges and a center drain outlet. Alternatively, there are many other options worth consideration with a range of design features and styles from which to choose.

What to know before you buy a fireclay sink

Size

As mentioned, fireclay sinks are generally larger than standard kitchen sinks and have a deep bowl. The most common size is 30 inches wide, which fits nicely in a twin doored cabinet. Wider models are readily available and are a good choice if you want the sink to be the center point of the kitchen. Conversely, smaller sinks will better suit a compact kitchen.

Color

Unlike Stainless steel or composite, fireclay sinks are quite limited in color options. Most are either white or biscuit. However, more recently, black, brown and gray are becoming increasingly common. These are solid alternatives for those wishing to achieve a more contemporary look.

Faucet

Fireclay sinks usually don’t have a faucet mounting hole. This limits the options to wall or countertop mounted faucets. If you decide to install a farmhouse-style fireclay sink, a traditional faucet with an arched spout will complement the aesthetics.

What to look for in a quality fireclay sink

Dual or single bowl

Deciding whether you need a dual or single bowl sink will depend on the look you are trying to achieve. Single bowls have a more traditional appearance, whereas dual bowls look more modern and are certainly more practical. In either instance, it is crucial to consider the weight as fireclay sinks can be very heavy and may require additional strengthening to the cabinet before installation.

Depth

Farmhouse sinks are characteristically deep. Some users, especially taller people, may find it uncomfortable to reach down into a deep sink. The average depth is around 8 to 10 inches. However, there are many shallower designs available if preferred.

Reversible

Often a fireclay sink is the same on the front and the back, which allows installation either way round. This gives the option of having the drain outlet on the left or right side of the bowl. You can’t reverse other models as they incorporate an apron, which is a bowed front or lip with geometric grooves or scrolled patterning.

How much you can expect to spend on fireclay sink

Fireclay sinks can be expensive when compared to their stainless steel counterparts. A basic 24-inch model will start at around $250, going up to the $1,000 mark for a high-quality, dual bowl option.

Fireclay sink FAQ

Can a garbage disposal unit be installed on a fireclay sink?

A. Fireclay sinks have standard-sized drain outlets, so any regular garbage disposal system should work without a problem. Depending on the location of the drainpipe, it may require additional plumbing, which may need professional assistance to complete.

What accessories can I add to a fireclay sink?

A. Many fireclay sinks come with a grid to protect the bottom, which prevents them from being scratched or becoming dull over time. Additionally, sinks with a built-in lip around the rim accept other accessories such as a chopping board or dish drainer.

How do I take care of a fireclay sink?

A. You shouldn’t use abrasive cleaning products or implements as these can scratch the surface of the enamel. By design, fireclay is non-porous and won’t stain or discolor. Therefore, a mild detergent and a soft cloth are sufficient to keep it clean.

What’s the best fireclay sink to buy?

Top fireclay sink

Rohl Single Bowl Fireclay Sink

What you need to know: This single bowl farmhouse-style sink is 33 inches wide.

What you’ll love: It is designed to withstand heavy use and has an acid and alkali-resistant glazed surface.

What you should consider: It has an extra deep design of almost 14 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top fireclay sink for the money

Fine Fixtures Sutton Apron Front Farmhouse

What you need to know: This budget-friendly option is available as a 24, 30 or 33-inch sink.

What you’ll love: Its inner depth is 8.5 inches making it a good choice for taller people.

What you should consider: This sink is non-reversible with the drain on the right.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon

Worth checking out

Whitehaus Collection Quatro Alcove Kitchen

What you need to know: This dual bowled sink has an apron front with a fluted, vertical groove design.

What you’ll love: It is available in four choices of finish: white, biscuit, black or blue.

What you should consider: It has twin drain outlets. Therefore, it may require extra pipework.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon

