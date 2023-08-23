Gone are the days of getting the happy couple a nice toaster (or, if you’re willing to shell out top dollar, a stand mixer). According to a new survey from Realtor.com and Censuswide, the hottest wedding gift these days is cash that the couple can put toward a home — yet couples still feel obligated to register for gifts they don’t want.

Traditional registries put pressure on couples

In the survey, 85% of couples who got married in the last two years said they would have preferred gifts of cash toward a down payment on a home rather than physical gifts at their wedding. And 80% said if they could do it over, they’d do it differently and include an option on their registry to give a cash gift.

But registries are a big part of the problem, according to couples surveyed. Some 82% said traditional registries put pressure on them to ask for traditional gifts, like home furnishings and kitchen items when what they really wanted was cash.

Home prices have reached record highs

Even amid climbing interest rates, home prices are at record highs. The median home price in the U.S. topped $425,000 in June of this year, according to Redfin data, a 26% increase since 2020. It’s no wonder so many young couples are seeking help purchasing homes.

“Over the last few years, homebuyers have been facing a number of challenges, most notably around affordability due to high home prices and mortgage rates,” Clare Trapasso, executive news editor at Realtor.com, said in a news release. “We’re seeing buyers get creative with how they cobble together the necessary financials, from tapping into down payment assistance programs to asking for help from family and friends.

“Adding a home-buying gift option to a wedding registry is a great way for people to crowdsource these often hard-to-come-by funds. It allows their loved ones to celebrate one of the biggest moments of their lives while helping them to achieve homeownership.”

Still, though, there’s some resistance to change. In the Realtor.com and Censuswide survey, 70% of people said they’d prefer to give a traditional gift at a wedding they attend. If you need some ideas, the gifts below are among the most traditional, according to The Knot.

The 5 most traditional wedding gifts

